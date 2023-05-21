VENICE — If you could sit down with Judi and Al Bidwick and talk to them about their lives — as individuals and as a couple — you would realize just how many lives they have affected, first as school teachers and school principals, then as decorated instructors on boat and water safety.
Recently celebrating 25 years as members of Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 in Venice, their mission is safety on any body of water — whether by teaching maritime practices or giving boat inspections.
The 25-year anniversary of the couple caught the attention of fellow volunteer Auxiliary member Carol Hoernle at the monthly Fellowship luncheon.
“We celebrate their amazing contributions to the Coast Guard Auxiliary mission of exceptional safe boating education, member training, marine safety and environmental protection,” Hoernle said. “Their impact on the U.S.C.G. Auxiliary and the Venice community is enumerable.”
Both come from lifetime careers in education. Al Bidwick earned a bachelor’s degree at Kings College in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, and taught English at a few junior high schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, the largest Maryland school district.
He spent two years in the U.S. Navy and later earned a master’s degree and a doctor’s degree in school administration and counseling from George Washington University. He eventually became a guidance counselor, then assistant principal, and finished his career of 37 years as principal.
Judi Bidwick earned a bachelor’s degree in English from University of Virginia Women’s Division. She moved to Maryland and earned a master’s degree in administration/supervision and English literature from George Washington University.
She taught English in junior high and high school and went on to become assistant principal and principal at the end of her 33-year career.
Judi and Al Bidwick spend nine months at Park Estates Square in Venice and travel to Ocean City, Maryland, for three months each summer. They enjoy spending that time with their children and grandchildren who come to stay with them at various times throughout the summer.
The Bidwicks, both certified as crew and coxwain, are trained and skilled in teaching children, teens and adults how to engage in water activities, be it recreational boating, water skiing, kayaking, paddle boarding — any form of water activity.
They also recommend that everyone take swimming lessons and learn about the workings of the seas – undercurrents, rip tides, and the possible presence of aquatic animals.
Safety measures include factoring in the weather and safe times to be in and near the water and times to stay away from it when storms are brewing.
Shortly after joining the Auxiliary, they trained to become air observers. Doing so was somewhat easy for them because they held similar positions in the Civil Air Patrol.
In fact, Al Bidwick was already a mission pilot in Civil Air Patrol and had flown various missions for more than 20 years.
While they found flying to be rewarding, they also wanted to make a contribution on the water. Soon, each one became qualified as crew, and soon after that as coxwains.
They then spent many years on the water gaining experience, helping to educate boaters and assist them when needed.
They have been honored by the Coast Guard Auxiliary for their efforts. The badges and ribbons on their uniforms attest to having won many awards.
In 2019, Judi Bidwick won the coveted national Cmdr. Daniel Maxim Award for Excellence in Education, which recognizes the “best-of-the-best” instructors.
Al, a member training officer, explained that some of the troubles boaters have is when the boat takes on water, or someone falls overboard, or the captain becomes incapacitated and a passenger must take over driving the boat.
The latter situation is addressed in a “suddenly in command” class that Judi Bidwick, a public education officer, also teaches.
“The most positive classes for children in school are the ones focusing on learning to swim, wearing a life jacket, having a buddy system and protecting our environment. It’s important that they not go in the water by themselves,” Judi Bidwick said.
Judi Bidwick is also a certified vessel examiner and culinary specialist who cooks frequently for U.S. Coast Guard Cortez, Manatee County.
Al Bidwick is a previous public affairs officer and they both are currently involved in public affairs. You will find them teaching in schools and sharing important maritime information at public events around town.
They are certified in every aspect of being a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary — instructor, crew and coxwain for boaters in the Intracoastal Waterway and the Gulf of Mexico. Having developed skills with the camera, they have won many awards from the National U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for their photographs.
Today, Al and Judi Bidwick still put on their shoes daily and live a life of motivation, self-control and stamina to continue serving as volunteer Auxiliarists.
They continue to help others reach the goal of knowledgeable, safe experiences on the water
“It’s been a wonderful ride, in the air and on the water,” Judi Bidwick said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.