MiniReefs

Artificial mini-reefs awaiting installation beneath a local dock.

ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Clubs of Englewood, Venice Suncoast and Venice-Nokomis are partnering with the nonprofit Ocean Habitats in a special service fundraiser — this year, purchasing artificial mini-reefs for local docks.

One of the causes closest to the heart of Rotary International is worldwide clean water — also key to Florida’s quality of life and economy.

Much of coastal Florida was transformed with dredge-and-fill operations that created canals and enabled waterfront development. But they also destroyed mangroves and wetlands that provide natural filtration of pollutants, red tide and blue-green algae.

Boxlike artificial reefs, designed to float under docks, are one small step toward solving the problem.

The reefs mimic the mangrove nursery habitat, attracting filter-feeding organisms that clean salt water and housing whole ecosystems of young marine life.


More than 150 different filter feeders, like sea squirts, barnacles and oysters, grow on each mini-reef, eating plankton and cleaning 30,000 gallons of salt water a day. Over 300 small shrimp, crabs and baby fish use each structure as a safe place to hide from predators.

Each mini-reef costs $300, tax and installation included, and should last 75 years.

ArtificialReefLife

Each artificial mini-reef filters 30,000 gallons of salt water a day and provides a home for 300 shrimp, fish and crabs.

Thanks to a $20,000 Rotary International grant to Englewood’s Rotary Club, fundraiser contributors can buy one, get one 50% off, through Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information, or to purchase a mini-reef, go to therotaryclubofenglewood.org or call Pat Bieneman at 941-258-4527.

The Rotary Club of Englewood will have a fundraising fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Artur’s Restaurant, 70 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood for the reef project. Tickets are $25, on sale at rotaryfishfry.eventbrite.com.

