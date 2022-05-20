ENGLEWOOD — Jerry Sparkman listened carefully Friday as the three-piece string band played and sang on the new Dignam Family Stage at the Pioneer Plaza.
Off the Cuff's version of old Pure Prairie League song "Amy" was the perfect acoustical test for the new stage and band shell, Sparkman said as he walked all around, listening to the music.
Sparkman designed the stage and band shell that is the centerpiece of the newly remade Pioneer Plaza in downtown Englewood.
He's also a musician. He drew up a smaller band shell at Sharky's on the Pier in Venice, and is working on a rehabilitation project at Warm Mineral Springs Day Spa in North Port.
As he listened, Sparkman gave his thumbs-up to the new band shell.
"You can hear it's balanced," he said. "This should be everything they want in the sound."
Just an hour earlier, thunder was the dominant sound in the plaza, as storms rolled through Englewood. But the clouds parted in time for the reopening ceremony for Pioneer Plaza at 325 W. Dearborn St.
The county-owned property has been host to community gatherings like farmers markets and festivals for nearly two decades.
Now it has a new permanent stage and band shell, paved walkways, lighting and a set of full-service restrooms.
"This is definitely a community effort," said Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger who, along with fellow commissioner Mike Moran, helped dedicate the project Friday.
Cutsinger said he could envision grandchildren and great-grandchildren of those in the audience enjoying concerts and other community events there in the years to come.
The stage is dedicated to Tom Dignam and his family, Cutsinger said, more for the family's four-generation commitment to the Englewood community than for the $100,000 the family donated to the project.
However, Cutsinger did add how the county would be cashing the check.
Cutsinger also commended Debbie Marks, the Community Redevelopment Agency manager, for her tireless effort shepherding the plaza and other Englewood CRA projects to fruition.
Marks credited people in the community for envisioning what the plaza could be county officials got involved.
"This is a celebratory moment, a cooperative effort of county staff and the community," Marks said.
Marks said nonprofit groups can use the band shell on a first-come, first-serve basis through the CRA process.
A committee will review requests for events and fundraisers. They are working out details like ending times for concerts, and the amount of time the venue can be used for one event.
Some of the longtime activities are already grandfathered in, such as the Thursday farmer's market, the Rotary Club's Englewood Beer Fest and the F.A.M.E. music festival.
Linda Stevens, a board member of F.A.M.E. — which stands for Friends for the Advancement of Music Education — said the group is planning for a return to the plaza this year, likely in November.
"The goal is to have the park used all of the time," Marks said.
