SOUTH GULF COVE — The coronavirus has temporarily closed their restaurant, but that hasn't stopped Michelle and Burak Cakir from serving the public.
Like others in the wake of the health threat, the Cakirs closed their restaurant, Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, 8300 Wiltshire Drive, off Gasparilla Road. The couple, South Gulf Cove residents, has owned and operated the restaurant for six years.
"It was best for our staff and the customers," Michelle said. "We didn't feel right keeping our doors open."
But that hasn't stopped the Cakirs from reaching out to others, especially those in need.
Since closing the restaurant, Michelle said Burak suggested cloth napkins stored at the restaurant could be transformed into protective medical masks.
Michelle jumped at the idea, pulling out her sewing machine, cutting and sewing the cotton-blend restaurant napkins into masks. She combed the internet first for designs that would work and would be "breathable" for nurses and other medical providers.
Michelle chose a design for her cotton masks to have pockets where additional disposal filters can be inserted. She's able to sew together four masks for each 10-inch square napkin. The masks will distributed to nursing homes, hospitals or wherever they are most needed, she said.
"Anyway I can help," Michelle said she felt after hearing numerous reports of how nurses and other emergency medical personnel were "risking their lives" and face critical shortages of protective masks. She's been working "day and night" on the masks.
But the Cakirs are no strangers to helping others.
A month ago, when a 222-acre brush fire swept through Rotonda Sands near Gasparilla Road, even though the fire did not threaten their home in South Gulf Cove as the firefighters quelled the flames, the couple on social media posted offers of free hot meals, snacks, coffee, water and Wi-Fi for the firefighters, any other first-responders or victims of the fire.
The couple wanted their restaurant to be seen by firefighters and all those affected as a place to "stay and regroup."
Now they want medical caregivers to be safe as they fight the pandemic.
