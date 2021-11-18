ENGLEWOOD — Employees at the Englewood Water District spent part of Saturday afternoon repairing and cleaning up after a sewer break.
A work crew spent more than four hours at the broken line on Crestwood Drive, repairing the break and cleaning up, Technical Support Manager Keith Ledford said.
The water district is still investigating what led to the break in the sewage collection line.
District officials estimated more than 35,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled out of the broken line and flowed into a drainage ditch on the south side of Crestwood Drive, which is off Pine Street in the Sarasota County portion of Englewood, according to the report filed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The district's vacuum truck drew more than 32,000 gallons of sewage out of the ditch.
"We got pretty close to all of it," Ledford said. By wastewater treatment industry standards, the spill would be ranked as a small one, he suggested.
As is required, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified immediately about the sewage spill. Reports are public and are available at prodenv.dep.state.fl.us.
The FDEP has been known to fine utilities as much as a $1,000 per gallon of spilled sewage.
"The ditch and the ground around the break were disinfected with lime," the report stats. "No surface waters or public waterways were affected by this spill."
District officials will have to wait and see what action, if any, the FDEP will want to take.
