A registered sex offender living in North Port was arrested Friday after allegedly touching two children at the swimming pool at Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood.
A deputy from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the pool on Thursday, where the aquatics coordinator said a female had called the pool and said her daughter had been touched by a person at the pool on March 20, according to the arrest affidavit.
She found the person on the FDLE Sexual Offender database and believed his name was Timothy Rice. He was listed as a sexual predator, she said. The aquatics coordinator wanted Rice given a trespass order to stay away from the pool, but since none of the subjects were there at the time, the deputy told pool staff to contact the Sheriff’s Office again if Rice returned.
A detective researched the incident and learned Rice had been a lifeguard and martial arts instructor in St. Petersburg when he was convicted of molesting several girls at an apartment complex pool.
He was adjudicated guilty on July 26, 1999, for sexual battery on a victim under 12 and convicted a second time on Aug. 9, 2000, for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the affidavit.
There had also been complaints in north Florida that Rice had been “watching kids” at two different state parks, the affidavit states. Rice, whose address is on the 2500 block of Rushmore Street in North Port, is listed as a sexual predator on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website.
On Friday, deputies made contact with Rice at the pool. A lifeguard stated he had observed Rice coming to the pool for approximately two weeks. He said Rice constantly brings squirt guns to the pool and only plays with the children.
The lifeguard said an unknown parent had contacted him and said her juvenile daughter told her Rice squeezed her butt and asked for a kiss, according to the affidavit. Another parent said Rice grabbed her juvenile daughter’s thigh while they were in the water, the affidavit stated.
Rice was charged with loitering or prowling in close proximity to children as a sexual predator, a second-degree misdemeanor. The detective stated on the affidavit he believed Rice was “in the process of ‘grooming the children’ and therefore prowling in search of (prey) a child victim.”
Detectives think Rice may have interacted with other children at the pool or other locations and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective John Sadler at 941-258-3900 or john.sadler@ccso.org.
Sexual offenders can be searched by name or location on the FDLE website or on the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
