SOUTH GULF COVE — On Feb. 26, 1993, Shannon Mesenburg and co-workers were trapped inside a stairwell after an explosion rocked the World Trade Center.
With fires burning around them, a man helped them to safety.
Mesenburg often wondered if people had the same good fortune years later on Sept. 11, 2001 and if their experience was like hers, in 1993, during the first attack on the World Trade Center.
"We ran to the windows and saw smoke pouring out of the bottom of our building, fire engines and ambulances from all boroughs were heading towards us," she said. “Even though the bomb went off in the parking garage below our tower, the fire was so great that smoke was shooting through elevator shafts and stairwells making it very difficult to see."
Mesenburg ran to tell her co-workers to get out. Her friend grabbed wet paper towels for their mouth and nose.
With fires burning around them, one man in the stairwell kept the group calm. When they reached the 82nd floor, they opened the door and thick-sooty smoke poured in. People were screaming. Their group continued down the stairs.
A Cantor Fitzgerald employee used a can of seltzer water to douse everyone’s paper towels to get them moist again. He pulled out a flashlight and helped them see the steps.
"I thought what is this guy a Boy Scout?" she said. "He was the nicest guy. We were inching our way down the stairs. But we would have to stop because of the fires burning around us. It was pitch black at times. We went from cautious optimism to fear.
“Cantor Fitzgerald was on one of the floors above us," she said. "They were trying to keep our spirits up by making jokes. It worked. I found if I just stared straight ahead and not look down at my feet, I was OK.
"At the 10th floor, we saw the first of many of our heroes — the firemen," she said. "One stood on each landing with a huge light so we could see, while others with oxygen tanks, pickaxes started the climb in their heavy gear to the top to look for people trapped. They just smiled at us."
The fires were still burning and glass was breaking around them.
GETTING OUT
When they finally got outside there were reporters with cameras and ambulances.
"It was just craziness," she said. "My friend and I were supposed to find paramedics. I wanted to find the man from the stairwell to thank him. I wanted to get to a phone and call my family."
Two weeks later, Mesenburg was in New York's Grand Central Station and spotted the man. She thanked him for keeping the group calm. The man didn't seem to know Mesenburg. She covered part of her face to show him what it would have looked like in the dark.
"I said 'Do you recognize me now?'" she said. "We both laughed. I hugged him."
At the time, Mesenburg worked on the 91st floor in the North Tower for IBJI, a bond trading firm.
"I almost didn’t accept the position as I’m very afraid of heights," said Mesenburg, who lives in South Gulf Cove. "The WTC was built so it could sway 6 feet in either direction to keep (the towers) from falling down in heavy winds.”
Mesenburg was only on the job three weeks when the building was bombed in 1993. Terrorists parked a van with 1,200 pounds of explosives and detonated it in the World Trade Center's underground parking garage.
The terrorist attack killed a pregnant woman and five others. More than 1,000 people were injured, including 88 firefighters and 35 police officers. About 50,000 people evacuated from the WTC complex.
That Friday morning, Mesenburg was late getting to the bank because her friend was on the phone. She remembers the feeling when the bomb went off.
“All of a sudden it felt like someone picked up the building and dropped it,” she remembers.
FRIENDS AND SEPT. 11
Mesenburg had left her job as a trader at the World Trade Center before Sept. 11, 2001.
On that morning, she had just arrived at work. She turned on the TV to quickly check the weather when she saw the Twin Towers had both been hit.
Horrified, she realized the plane hit where her friends, co-workers and others at Canter Fitzgerald were working.
"When I heard the names of the people who died, I just stopped counting after 70 of those who I knew," she said. "I do have nightmares. I can't image anyone seeing a plane coming at you about to hit your floor. I can't image how the people in the upper floor felt, knowing they were trapped. I remember the feeling of what it's like to feel like you are going to die."
She always wondered if the same "kind man" who had helped her was there that day when the second attack occurred.
"I hope he wasn't there," she said. "If he was, who was there to console him?"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.