CAPE HAZE — Eugenie Clark impressed members of the Vanderbilt family in the 1950s, so much so they helped fund the Cape Haze Marine Laboratory.
She'd already had a promising career, writing the popular book "Lady with a Spear" in the 1940s about her research around the world on fish and sharks.
While she had the Vanderbilt stamp of approval 60 years ago, she's now in line to get a U.S. stamp of approval as well.
Clark, who died in 2015, is being honored with a Forever stamp.
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting an event to mark the tribute on Wednesday at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota.
Mote Marine evolved from Cape Haze Marine after Clark moved her operation a bit north in the 1960s. She left to go into academia for the next four decades before rejoining Mote Marine in 2000. She often returned to Englewood and Cape Haze through the years.
Clark was 92 when she died in Sarasota.
On Wednesday, some of Clark's family members will be on hand along with Mote and U.S. Postal Service officials. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Mote Marine Laboratory, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway in Sarasota. The event is open to the public.
Those wanting to attend should RSVP at www.usps.com/eugenieclark.
"Affectionately known as the 'Shark Lady,' pioneering marine biologist Eugenie Clark (1922-2015) spent her career working tirelessly to change public perception about sharks as well as to preserve marine environments around the world," the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release.
Her curiosity led her to more than 200 expeditions around the world, with "groundbreaking" experiments through the years, it noted.
"She demonstrated that lemon sharks could be trained to do complex tasks, disproved the notion that some shark species must keep swimming to survive, and debunked myths about sharks as vicious, fearsome creatures," it said. "She also made significant contributions to the study of hermaphroditism in fishes, discovered several fish species, and even found that one species naturally repels sharks."
It noted she was respected for her research and embracing of new technologies.
"A pioneer in the era when scuba emerged as a research tool, she later took more than 70 trips in high-tech submersibles, sometimes as deep as 12,000 feet beneath the ocean surface — something that has still been done by only a small number of other marine biologists," it said.
It said she left "an extraordinary legacy."
"Her life and career blazed a trail for women marine biologists and continue to excite new generations of scientists and explorers," it said. "For her contributions to marine science, she received the Franklin L. Burr Award from the National Geographic Society and was honored posthumously by Congress in 2015."
Along with those honors, a newly discovered species of dogfish shark was named Squalus clarkae in her honor in 2018, it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.