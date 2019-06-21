ENGLEWOOD — Sheriffs deputies identified the man who was shot Tuesday at a home on the 100 block of West Green Street in Englewood.
The Sarasota County Sheriffs' arrived at the home just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to find Justin Kyle Richardson, 33, of Englewood, lying on a couch on the front porch of the house, according to a report released Friday.
Richardson had what looked like a bullet wound and some burns on his abdomen, the deputy reported. The Green Street home is listed as Richardson's address.
Emergency medical technicians worked on Richardson, then took him by ambulance to the parking lot of the Englewood Center shopping center, where a Bayflite helicopter was waiting. The Bayflight crew loaded Richardson into the helicopter and flew him to a trauma center.
Deputies spoke with Rodney and Rebecca Otis, identified in the report as Richardson's step-parents. Rebecca Otis told deputies that Richardson had arrived at the home with "a small black gun that he had recently acquired."
"Approximately 15 minutes later, Rodney Otis arrived home and Richardson showed him the gun and was explaining how difficult it was to disassemble the gun. While trying to remove the slide from the frame, Richardson pointed the barrel into his abdomen, the gun accidentally discharged," the report states.
Deputies found the gun in a Black Jeep Cherokee parked at a home nearby. They photographed it and took it into evidence. They also found blood and a spent shell casing in the dining room.
Detectives are still investigating the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.