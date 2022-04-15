ENGLEWOOD —  The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person alert Friday morning.

Jim K. Szyszko, 84, was last seen April 12 in his driveway on Willmington Boulevard, Englewood East.

He was unloading items from his truck at the time, CCSO reported.

Szyszko had frequently been traveling to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to visit a loved one, the Sheriff's Office reported. 

"But his family has not been able to contact him in a week," it said. 

He does not own a cellphone.

Szyszko drives a white Dodge Ram 1500 with a Florida license plate tag of KSRI19

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.

