The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding Charles Gerald Polk, 83, missing from Englewood.
Polk has been diagnosed with dementia.
He is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has a dark tan complexion, blue eyes and medium-length brown-grey hair. He was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt and khaki cargo shorts. He is operating a red 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with a Florida Marine Corp specialty tag UUR5F.
Polk was last identified as being in the area of Interstate 4 and Interstate 275 in Tampa at around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15. At this time he did not know exactly where he was.
Anyone with information about Polk should call the sheriff's office at 941-475-9005.
