By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
STUMP PASS — A mystery ship anchored about six miles off Stump Pass has had some Englewood residents perplexed.
Several people questioned what the big orange ship has been doing out in the Gulf for the past few days. It first showed up Thursday, sitting at anchor and visible from the shore at Stump Pass Beach State Park, and stayed there through the weekend.
Large vessels in the Gulf aren’t unusual, but are more apt to be seen coming and going from ports, like the Port of Tampa or Port Manatee in Tampa Bay. Boca Grande is no longer a port for large phosphate vessels, and shipping lanes are far from shore.
Comments swirled on the local Red Tide Watch Manasota Key Facebook page. Some close-up photos of the ship posted online show the name “Gary Chouset” painted on the ship’s hull. Maritime websites list the vessel as a supply ship that could be used by oil drilling companies.
Was it here for drilling? Was it part of the upcoming beach renourishment project for Manasota Key?
According to three Coast Guard officials in three offices from St. Petersburg to Fort Myers, the vessel’s markings show it is not a drilling vessel, but indeed a supply ship, the kind used to transport goods, tools, equipment and personnel to and from offshore oil platforms and other offshore structures.
It’s also not part of the renourishment effort, according to project coordinator Michael Poff. The project won’t start pumping sand onto Manasota Key beaches until after sea turtle nesting season ends Oct. 31.
The Coast Guard office in St. Petersburg said the ship could be there for several reasons including tracking weather, delivering hurricane supplies or doing red tide research or testing on the ocean for the environment. That type of ship also has the ability to dig and pull up Internet cables from the bottom of the Gulf. The ship doesn’t long-range drilling capabilities.
The Coast Guard in Fort Myers said there was “no threat,” and could be in the Gulf waiting out some inclement weather.
A representative from Edison Chouest Offshore, which owns the ship, said Wednesday the company has hundreds of ships on the water doing various jobs, but would not be specific about the ship’s mission.
Maritime websites show the ship to be coming from a dock near Norfolk, Virginia, where it is scheduled to return on June 26. It had been near Key West before sailing near Englewood.
The ship is named for the company’s chief executive officer, Gary Chouest, whose company is based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chouest is listed among JP Morgan & Chase’s “12 Icons of New Orleans.”
His entry on the www.300nola.com website states, “Through this position, he’s played a foundational role in shaping the Gulf Coast’s deepwater boat industry into the booming business it is today. The company dates back to 1960 and boasts humble beginnings, but it’s since evolved into one of the sector’s most renowned names, designing, constructing and operating a massive fleet of its own cutting-edge vessels while developing technologies tailored to address the unique demands of the company’s clients.”
Chouest has been a support of the New Orleans Hornets, now the Pelicans of the NBA.
By Wednesday, the ship had moved a few miles offshore and appeared to anchor, only a dot on the horizon.
