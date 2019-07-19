ESicecream072019a.jpg

The folks at Swirls-N-Curls make unique summer items, like this “What-a-Melon.” They plan on giving away fun prizes to customers on Sunday.

By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Community News Editor

ENGLEWOOD — In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, Swirls-N-Curls is giving out samples, prizes and other goodies Sunday.

This week, at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon at Lock ‘N Key restaurant, Swirls-N-Curls owner Marie Bronson invited everyone to her shop in Englewood East to try gourmet confetti and popcorn, presented in parfaits, for her Sunday event.

Bronson said she’s celebrating National Ice Cream Month by giving away “lots of free stuff.” She said the day is a chance to come look at summertime treats, including watermelon sorbet made with chocolate chips in place of the seeds. She makes homemade Chinese bubble waffles, sundaes and parfaits in addition to multiple ice cream flavors and toppings.

“We are working with a woman from New York who does gourmet popcorn for Neiman Marcus, Nike, Tiffany & Co. and Ford,” Bronson said. “Her popcorn is to die for. We sell a lot of it because it’s so good.”

Gourmet popcorn flavors include margarita, watermelon, cotton candy, banana, blue coconut, cheesecake, Italian wedding cake and blueberry. The popcorn is gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

Another hit is called Marie’s Arctic Swirl, made with fresh strawberries, blueberries, a slice of cheesecake mixed with vanilla ice cream. She also sells milkshakes flavored with Nutella and other treats.

Swirls-N-Curls was founded in 2008 by Marie and her husband Tim, who have built the little ice cream from from just an idea to now a family business. They have lived in Englewood since 1986.

“We are not your average ice cream shop,” Marie said. “We use the highest grade cream and ingredients available in order to sell premium ice cream. Our commitment is to make the best quality ice cream so our customers can taste the difference immediately with one bite/lick. I’ve been doing something special every day in July during National Ice Cream Month.”

Most days, Marie is at the shop, 6945 Sunnybrook Blvd. She also owns Shear Sailing Salon, which offers nail, hair and tanning services.

Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Did You Know?

Four fun facts about ice cream

1. George Washington was a HUGE ice cream fan: records indicate that he spent about $200 for ice cream in the summer of 1790 (which was a lot of money back then) and that he regularly served ice cream in the White House and at Mt. Vernon. Thomas Jefferson loved it too; he even wrote out his favorite vanilla ice cream recipe.

2. As refrigeration became more commonplace, ice cream could be enjoyed by more than just the rich. But what many people would call the ultimate ice cream delivery system wasn’t perfected until 1896 in New York City. Ernest A. Hamwi, a Syrian immigrant, developed his own cone at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. He was selling crisp, thin waffles next to an ice cream vendor. When the vendor ran out of dishes, Hamwi rolled his waffles into cones to help him out.

3. The average American eats almost 22 pounds of ice cream every year, spending $13.7 billion (not counting restaurant sales) in 2013. Makes us wonder how much cash George Washington would be dropping on pints if he were alive today.

4. “As the cold of snow in the time of harvest, so is a faithful messenger to them that send him: for he refresheth the soul of his masters.” That’s what King Solomon had to say in the Bible about drinking icy drinks during the hot and sweaty harvest season.

5. When Nero was emperor of Rome (54-68 BC), he’d have ice and snow harvested from the mountains and stored in pits throughout the warmer months. Romans would flavor the ice with honey or fruit or wine to beat the heat.

— Source: www.benjerry.com Ben & Jerry's ice cream

