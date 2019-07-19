By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
ENGLEWOOD — In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, Swirls-N-Curls is giving out samples, prizes and other goodies Sunday.
This week, at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon at Lock ‘N Key restaurant, Swirls-N-Curls owner Marie Bronson invited everyone to her shop in Englewood East to try gourmet confetti and popcorn, presented in parfaits, for her Sunday event.
Bronson said she’s celebrating National Ice Cream Month by giving away “lots of free stuff.” She said the day is a chance to come look at summertime treats, including watermelon sorbet made with chocolate chips in place of the seeds. She makes homemade Chinese bubble waffles, sundaes and parfaits in addition to multiple ice cream flavors and toppings.
“We are working with a woman from New York who does gourmet popcorn for Neiman Marcus, Nike, Tiffany & Co. and Ford,” Bronson said. “Her popcorn is to die for. We sell a lot of it because it’s so good.”
Gourmet popcorn flavors include margarita, watermelon, cotton candy, banana, blue coconut, cheesecake, Italian wedding cake and blueberry. The popcorn is gluten-free and vegan-friendly.
Another hit is called Marie’s Arctic Swirl, made with fresh strawberries, blueberries, a slice of cheesecake mixed with vanilla ice cream. She also sells milkshakes flavored with Nutella and other treats.
Swirls-N-Curls was founded in 2008 by Marie and her husband Tim, who have built the little ice cream from from just an idea to now a family business. They have lived in Englewood since 1986.
“We are not your average ice cream shop,” Marie said. “We use the highest grade cream and ingredients available in order to sell premium ice cream. Our commitment is to make the best quality ice cream so our customers can taste the difference immediately with one bite/lick. I’ve been doing something special every day in July during National Ice Cream Month.”
Most days, Marie is at the shop, 6945 Sunnybrook Blvd. She also owns Shear Sailing Salon, which offers nail, hair and tanning services.
Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
Email: eallen@sun-herald.com
