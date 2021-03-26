ENGLEWOOD — Should Sarasota County try to buy two parcels of land in Englewood’s oldest residential neighborhood?
That’s what county Recreation & Parks leaders want to know before they take another step in that direction. They’re asking residents what they think, and have set up a virtual meeting to get the discussion going.
The public is invited to participate in the public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 via Zoom Webinar. Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff will start the meeting with an introduction, followed by a presentation that will include maps, site history and photos.
“The meeting is designed to get community feedback about whether the county should purchase these properties and, if they are in favor, what they would like to see them be developed into,” explained Nicole Rissler, the county’s Recreation & Parks director, in an email to The Daily Sun.
“The properties were submitted for nomination to our Neighborhood Parkland Program for acquisition consideration,” she said.
The two adjacent properties are on West Cowles Street, about a block from Indian Mound Park.
The Lampp Babington property is 349 W. Cowles St. The Witt’s End property does not have a street address, but it is just to the west, closer to Lemon Bay. Both lots are on the same block as the First Baptist Church.
Part of the property up for consideration is now proposed to become the Witt Park Enclave, a residential development made up 12 single-family residences. The plans are under review with the county.
Together, the properties total approximately six acres and have mature native trees and open greenspace, as well as archaeological and cultural history attributes.
“This is one of the the two remaining archaeological sites in Englewood,” said Don Bayley with the Lemon Bay Historical Society, referring to an Native American burial mound. He can envision the park offering educational information on the Calusas and early Englewood settlers.
“It’s part of our history,” Bayley said.
Historically, the acquisition would include what Bayley called the “Lampp House II” built by the Lampps, an Englewood pioneer family. The house, he said, could serve as an interpretive center.
Shelly Lampp is the fourth generation of her family to live in the house.
“I’d be a willing seller if the county kept (the house) for the greater good of the community and would preserve it,” Lampp said. She believes the county is better equipped to maintain the home and her 3-acre property. “I will not leave under any other circumstances.”
During the meeting, people can email their questions and comments to PRNRmeetings@scgov.net. After the presentation, the submitted questions and comments will be shared by staff.
To register for the virtual meeting, please visit www.scgov.net/government/county-commission-bcc/sarasota-county-public-meeting-participation. Registration for the virtual meeting, along with access to the meeting, will be listed under “Upcoming Meetings with Remote Participation Options.”
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.