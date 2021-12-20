There seems to be a higher frequency of transmission of the omicron variant. How is Sarasota County doing in the fight against COVID-19?
The Daily Sun asked G. Steve Huard, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Health Department, for answers about the new booster and the COVID-19 vaccine for children and protecting yourself during the holidays.
Just after July 4, the delta variant hit Florida hard. It seemed with the large crowds, many people got sick. Did this happen locally after Halloween parties and Thanksgiving gatherings?
We were not able to link any cases to specific parties or gatherings during our investigation process. Sarasota experienced a decrease in cases between the beginning of October through the end of November.
Are the COVID-19 numbers in Sarasota County up or down from October, November and so far in December?
As mentioned above, Sarasota experienced a decrease and plateauing of cases between the beginning of October and the end of November. In the month of December, Sarasota experienced a slight increase in cases. At this time, it’s impossible to say what caused this increase. There are probably multiple factors: including travel, gatherings, and insufficient vaccinations in our community.
Will the testing sites be open during the holidays?
Yes, however, all four public sites will close Christmas and New Year’s days.
Will they remain open in satellite locations like North Port into 2022?
Yes.
About how many people are you seeing at the North Port site each week?
The Dallas White Park testing location sees about 75 to 125 people per day currently.
Are locals getting the booster shots?
We consistently see community members coming in for booster doses.
Why are boosters so important before the holidays?
Although COVID-19 vaccination remains effective in preventing severe disease, recent data suggest vaccination becomes less effective over time, especially in people aged 65 years and older and at preventing infection or milder illness with symptoms. So as we move into the holiday’s when people are traditionally having family gatherings, and social events, people are at a greater risk of becoming infected.
People notice that fully vaccinated people are getting the new variant. Should people still get the booster even if they had COVID-19?
Absolutely, the idea of the vaccine is to reduce illness and death. So while there is data showing some breakthrough cases, they’ve generally been mild cases that do not require hospitalization.
Monoclonal antibody treatment is available from the state in Englewood. Are these antibodies more effective or studied than Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Have side effects from ingesting Ivermectin been studied?
Monoclonal antibodies have been studied for effectiveness and safety for the treatment of COVID-19. Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are currently being studied, however, at this time no studies have found them to be an effective treatment.
Over the Christmas break, can students get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the local health department or a pediatrician?
Yes, many providers in the community have COVID vaccine available to clients. Additionally, we offer all approved doses of COVID vaccine at our both our DOH locations in Sarasota. The DOH Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic hours are Sarasota (Downtown), is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday, 2200 Ringling Blvd.
DOH Sarasota (North Port), open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in North Port at 6950 Outreach Way, off Pan American Boulevard.
