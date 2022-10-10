Before and after Ian at The Hermitage

A beloved tree at the Hermitage before Ian’s arrival and the same tree after the hurricane, which inflicted so much damage on SW Florida.

 PHOTOS PROVIDED BY THE HERMITAGE

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which inflicted much damage on Manasota Key and the Hermitage Artist Retreat, comes the good news that the site will be operational again in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Hermitage is going ahead with additional repairs and preventive measures for storms to come but that all costs money.


