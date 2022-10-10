In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which inflicted much damage on Manasota Key and the Hermitage Artist Retreat, comes the good news that the site will be operational again in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the Hermitage is going ahead with additional repairs and preventive measures for storms to come but that all costs money.
For those wishing to contribute to the repairs and help the Hermitage better prepare for future weather emergencies, a fully tax-deductible contribution can be made to support hurricane repair efforts.
Michael R. Jackson Event Moves Online
• At 6 p.m. Oct. 21 — “As the Musical Turns: A Soap Inspiration” with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Michael R. Jackson. A virtual event with a $5/person registration fee. Presented in partnership with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Hear from Jackson — the acclaimed author and composer of the musicals “A Strange Loop” and “White Girl in Danger” — on how soap operas and other sources of inspiration have shaped his work in this candid conversation with Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.
Going ahead with previously announced fall events
Pending any unexpected delays with recovery efforts, these remaining fall programs are moving ahead as scheduled.
• At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 — Composition to Performance: Music Start to Finish” with Hermitage Fellows Nkeiru Okoye & David “Doc” Wallace on the Hermitage Beach (Manasota Key). $5/person registration fee.
Music begins in the imagination of one creator, then is later interpreted by a completely different individual. Perhaps more than any other art form, musical creation, notation, and performance is simultaneously codified and constantly evolving. Hear from two Hermitage Fellows and exceptional practitioners on the musical process from start to finish.
Nkeiru Okoye’s work is performed around the world, welcoming and affirming traditional and new audiences alike; David “Doc” Wallace is the chair of Berklee College of Music’s String Department whose performance style has been described by The New York Times as “Jimmy Page fronting Led Zeppelin.”
• At 6 p.m. Nov. 2 — Richard Kennedy: “Performance and Conversation” at the Ringling Museum of Art, Historic Asolo Theater (Sarasota). $5/person registration fee
Returning Hermitage Fellow Richard Kennedy is a genre-defying creator working across dance, opera, and visual art. Just as their career has spanned Broadway and gallery spaces, museums, and clubs, New York and Berlin, their interdisciplinary work is “at once light with a sensual joy and heavy with mournful emotion” (ARTnews).
Their wide variety of skills challenges and invites an audience to reimagine more traditionally defined boundaries of art. In a program combining performance and conversation, Kennedy reveals selections of past and upcoming work while also providing contextual insight.
Note: Unlike most Hermitage programs, this event will be held indoors at the Historic Asolo Theater at The Ringling Museum. Capacity for this event may be limited to accommodate safe social distancing, so early reservations are recommended. Face masks are strongly encouraged at check-in; the Hermitage and/or Ringling Museum reserves the right to add additional health and safety protocols for this event as deemed necessary.
• At 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 — “Reggie Harris and the Power of Music” — An Outdoor Concert Open to the Public in the Booker High School Courtyard (Sarasota). $5/person registration fee. Presented in Partnership with Booker High School VPA.
Returning Hermitage Fellow Reggie Harris believes that music has the power to unite, the power to uplift, and the power to heal. An international leader in the folk and acoustic music scene for more than 40 years, Harris brings all his skill and charm to Booker High School and is inviting the community along for the joyful ride.
Presented outdoors and socially distanced in the Booker High School courtyard.• At 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 12 — Join Us For The Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration! The Hermitage Artful Lobster raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s community programs and nationally renowned artist residency program, supporting the creative process of artists from around the world in the fields of music, theater, visual art, literature, dance, and more. Proceeds from this year’s event will also be used to support the Hermitage’s hurricane repair efforts.
This popular event takes place outdoors beneath a large tent on the Hermitage’s beachfront campus.
Inquiries can be made by contacting Amy Wallace at 941- 475-2098, Ext. 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.