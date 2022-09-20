ENGLEWOOD — Danny Duncan’s plan to bring miniature golf back to Englewood after a hiatus of 17 years moves to prime time next month with a public hearing before the Sarasota County Planning Commission.
And Brian Faro, of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, listed as one of the team members on the special exception petition filed with the county, is seeking letters of support in advance of the Oct. 6 meeting.
Duncan wants to demolish the existing structure at 120 W. Dearborn St., and replace it with an 18-hole miniature golf course with nine of those holes being ADA accessible.
“This has been a long process but we are finally at the next step,” Faro wrote in a post on social media. “Please let them (Planning Commission) know your support of this project and the need for this type of activity in the community.”
Those letters or emails of support need to be sent to bhanson@scgov.net and reference permit No. 22 133292 00 GP Miniature Golf Course.
As required by county codes, a neighborhood workshop was held April 11 at the Elsie Quirk Public Library with almost 180 people in attendance.
Comments were generally supportive, according to the notes of the meeting submitted to the county’s planning department.
The only real concerns focused on how the lighting of the course would affect surrounding neighborhoods and parking in the area.
The building for several years was home to the Englewood Sun and before that was known as the Blue Pagoda for its distinctive design, housing the orchid business owned by Englewood native Larry Evans.
The property is in a commercial general zoning district and is also subject to the Main Street Overlay District approved years ago to maintain standards along Dearborn Street.
Under the county’s codes, Duncan must seek a special exception to the existing zoning for his plans rather than an actual rezoning of the property.
In his pitch for approval, Duncan noted in his application that the nearest miniature golf courses to the area were on Clark Road in Sarasota and in Cape Coral.
“Englewood is known for being a great tourism destination, with many great public outdoor nature opportunities, but very limited entertainment venues. We hope to add some new life to Dearborn Street and help contribute to the future success of this beautiful district,” he wrote in the petition.
The last miniature golf course in Englewood, Pelican Pete’s Playground, closed in the early 2000’s and was demolished in 2005.
The planning commission will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 in commission chambers at the Sarasota County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
