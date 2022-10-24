Toxic red tide concentrations appear to drifting south.
The Mote Marine Laboratory report on beach conditions Sunday indicated beachgoers complained of "slight respiratory irritations" from Nokomis Beach south to Manasota Key.
Respiratory and other health complaints are signs that the red tide algae concentrations reach levels of more than 100,000 cells per liter of water. Stronger concentrations of the toxic algae can lead to fish kills.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation posted reports on myfwc.com, water samples taken last week from Nokomis Beach on Casey Key to the Venice inlet indicated low and medium concentrations of red tide cell counts of 100,000 to 1 million cells per liter of water.
Venice Beach turned up a lower concentration of no more than 100,000 cells per liter of water. A similar sample was returned for the north part of Manasota Key at Manasota Beach near Englewood.
Those counts, however, can vary due to winds, tides and other conditions. While scientists continue to monitor local waters, the last sample results posted were taken on Oct. 17 and Oct. 20. Updated samples are expected this week.
Sarasota County health officials issued an advisory for people with respiratory problems that could worsen around red tide. County employees posted signs at several area beaches, including Venice and Caspersen Beach.
State wildlife officials describe red tide blooms in four stages.
Red tide algae first blossom 11 to 45 miles offshore. During the first stage, red tide algae establishes itself, grows and accumulates into a second stage of growth.
Concentrations can intensify and trigger fish kills. The strongest concentrations will stain Gulf waters a reddish brown. Toxins are generally released when the delicate algae cells break up due to wave action.
No fish kills were reported at area beaches this week.
The third stage, a maintenance stage, will see blooms carried by winds and currents. When a the bloom moves inshore, algae can feed on nutrient runoff from land and that can cause an expansion and intensification of an algae bloom. A bloom can linger in coastal areas for days, weeks or even months.
The final and fourth stage is dissipation or termination stage. Rather than concentrating the alage blooms, winds and currents disperse the cells, introduce new water masses that reduce cell counts or move the bloom to a different area.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
