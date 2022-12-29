ENGLEWOOD — While FEMA representatives assist hurricane victims inside of Englewood’s Tringali Park facilities, kids are slapping sticks and learning hockey basics.
But Rob Kruzel, president of the nonprofit Tringali Hockey League, commended Charlotte County staff for cleaning up Tringali Park after Hurricane Ian.
Fortunately, the hockey rink — which also allows for outdoor pickup basketball games and skating — did not sustain significant damage from Ian.
Kids can learn and practice on the rink from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays evenings, and 8-9:30 a.m. Saturdays.
“It’s been awesome,” Kruzel said of the turnout the league has been seeing since October, when the youth league started practicing again.
Kruzel said he can expect to see 20 to 30 young people anxious to practice during any given session, and said he hopes to see more. He wants to set up league teams that will start competing Jan. 21.
Charles Wittmaak and Ashlee Lineberger have four sons — Joey, 9; Noah, 11; Jack, 13; and Jayden, 15 — who are picking up the sport. Not only do their boys enjoy street hockey, the couple praised Kruzel for running a “family friendly” youth league.
The fact street hockey is even being played at Tringali was a bit of a challenge in itself.
The county first opened the rink in 2004, but it had to be closed due to cracks and other defects in the concrete. After closing the rink, starting in 2019, Charlotte County refurbished the cement rink and reopened it in March of this year. The county invested $100,000 into the repairs.
Besides the youth league, two adult leagues are playing at Tringali.
