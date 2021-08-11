ENGLEWOOD — With 290 students, SKY Academy principal John Bailey quickly gets to know every student’s first name.
On the first day of the charter middle school Tuesday, Bailey spent time answering questions and talking to students at lunch about improvements made over the summer at the school.
“The Englewood YMCA made significant changes to the campus,” Bailey said. “There’s no more carpet. We have beautiful new flooring. We have new paint. The school is very vibrant.”
In addition to the campus facelift, Bailey said small, intensive reading and math classes were added to help students.
“These are smaller classes where students struggling with math or reading get to go and boost their skills so they can stay in their grade level but get the help they need,” he said. “That’s the beauty of a small school. We are a public school, but we only have about 100 students in each grade in our middle school.”
Bailey said sixth- and seventh-graders who take the technology class earn a certification after learning word processing, spreadsheets, design and some gaming.
Bailey said some students wore masks to school and others didn’t. He said parents have the right to choose if they want their child to wear a mask. He said the school is sprayed down and deep-cleaned daily. He said the protocol if a student contracts COVID-19 is to have them quarantine at home six to 10 days and come back to the campus after receiving a negative COVID-19 test.
Since COVID-19, students haven’t been able to change their school uniforms for gym class. This year, with the campus becoming more normal again, students will dress out for gym.
“Every SKY Academy student is an automatic member of the YMCA and go to any Y in our service area from Manatee County to Bonita Springs,” he said. “These students have a life-long opportunity to be a Y member.”
Bailey said the YMCA also bought two buses to expand the school program. There are students who ride the bus with pocket pick ups near North Port, at Kings Highway and another near the Charlotte Sports Park.
“We have students who come here from Port Charlotte, Murdock, Rotonda and North Port,” he said. “We have a very good mix of students from all areas in southern Port Charlotte. We have rolling enrollment for parents who want to sign up their kids any time of the school year.”
Bailey said he’s ready for a great new school year.
“Volleyball begins in two weeks, we have tryouts now,” he said. “We have flag football starting in a month. We are ready.”
For more information about SKY Academy, call 941-999-4775 or visit www.skyatthey.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.