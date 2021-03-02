ENGLEWOOD — Adventure doesn’t have an age limit.
Among those going up on a parasail trip Sunday was 87-year-old Bill Miller.
“I’ll be 88 in two months,” he said.
Bill Miller took a flight up the line with his son, Larry, on the Sky High boat operated by Parasail Englewood out of their Beach Road facility.
It was their first time parasailing, and they both enjoyed it.
“I thought it was good,” Bill Miller said. “I wasn’t excited about going, but I was pleased.”
He credited the Parasail Englewood crew of boat captain Kizza Matthews and assistant Mataya Trumble.
“The guys did a good job,” Bill Miller said. “Everybody that did go up there seemed to enjoy it.”
His son, Larry, agreed.
“They were great; they were a lot of fun,” he said, noting he needed to add an online compliment to the small business.
Larry Miller said some family members have a place in Englewood so they head to the community each winter from Michigan for a few weeks at a time. Larry Miller said he’d wanted to try parasailing and his cousin helped make it happen this visit.
“It was really enjoyable once we got up there,” Larry Miller said.
The Michigan residents are often busy with the outdoors when they are here, be it kayaking on the Myakka River or hiking the Jelks Perserve off River Road, or spending a little time at Daiquiri Deck in Venice.
Bill Miller, a Korean War veteran, said he’d flown in small helicopters before — and enjoyed a two-seater in Korea — but Sunday was a new experience.
“I’ll do a lot of things — adventure,” he said. “Larry and I, we’ve went hunting and gone on trips to Alaska and things like that. I like to do things different.”
As the two came down from their flight, the rest of the passengers on the boat applauded.
“He’s never done anything like that,” Larry Miller said. “But he wasn’t really apprehensive at all.”
