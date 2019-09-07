ENGLEWOOD — Motorists need to slow down on Winchester Boulevard South after dark this week.
Charlotte County will be installing a new traffic signal at the Winchester intersection with Fruitland Avenue and Avenue of the Americas. Construction is scheduled to be at night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Tuesday. Speed limits will be reduced to 25 mph. Lane closures will be necessary to install the traffic signal arm over the intersection.
Besides the signal, the $850,000 construction project also includes new traffic lanes to Fruitland Boulevard and Avenues of America, with sidewalk and pedestrian crosswalk improvements. Much of that work is already complete.
Since 2015, when Charlotte County opened the four-lane, divided Winchester South Boulevard, streams of traffic increased along Avenue of the Americas as people use it as a shortcut to the Englewood East neighborhood and as an alternative to State Road 776. It became a popular corridor to San Casa Drive and Lemon Bay High School on Placida Road by motorists.
But with its popularity came collisions at the intersection, thankfully without any fatalities.
For more information, visit "Project Status" at www.charlottecountyfl.gov or email Jeff.Keyser@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
