PORT CHARLOTTE — A small brush fire shut down El Jobean Road Saturday night in Port Charlotte.
The fire was called in about 7:20 p.m. and burned about two acres in the Tippecanoe Environmental Park, according to a Charlotte County Fire and EMS report.
Fire crews from Englewood and Charlotte County fought the fire but had trouble accessing the area because it was burning on the park property.
Smoke caused some visibility issues on El Jobean Road, causing the temporary closure for about 45 minutes starting about 8:15 pm.
As of 9:15 pm, the fire was under control.
As of this report, the cause of the fire was still unknown.
