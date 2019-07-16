ENGLEWOOD —A 2½-year-old toddler found in a swimming pool died Saturday morning after family, neighbors and emergency workers tried but were unable to revive her.
Englewood Area Fire Control District, Charlotte County emergency medical technicians and deputies responded to the home on the 1000 block of Bay Harbor Drive shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call of a child drowning, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputy Thomas Whiting arrived at the home and described in his report how he found a neighbor and Deputy Adam Freitas already administering CPR to the young child.
The neighbor, Joe Marinola, a retired CCSO detective-sergeant, was in his bedroom, reading, when he heard someone screaming for help by the pool area of the Bay Harbor Drive. His Marlin Way home is catty corner to the Bay Harbor Drive house.
“Instinct kicked in to respond and try to help the child,” Marinola said Monday, describing how he threw on shoes, headed to the pool area but saw the mother with the child in her arms coming out of the front of the home. He also called 911.
“It’s not normal to see a child’s death,” he said. “It’s the worst thing for law enforcement — and understanding what the parents have to live through afterwards. From my own experience, my son — who’s 18 now — had tried getting into the pool twice. It happens.”
The Englewood Fire Control District and Charlotte EMS emergency workers arrived and took over lifesaving measures, the report stated. When they brought the child to Englewood Community Hospital, she had no respiration and pulse.
“I couldn’t save my baby, but I want to try to save other (children),” the mother, Kristina Sanchez-Cartagena, told the Sun Monday. She’s also the mother of a 3-month-old infant. She urges parents of young children to teach them to swim and guard them from accessing pools, to take as many precautions as possible and then some.
Still overwhelmed with grief, Sanchez-Cartagena described her daughter, Laylani Sanchez-Wells, as a fun-loving child who loved the water. She thought she had taken the proper precautions to keep her daughter away from the pool. Sanchez-Cartagena said she wished she would have kissed and hugged her daughter more.
Sanchez-Cartagena said she and her family only moved into the Bay Harbor Drive house two weeks earlier as tenants. The pool had not been in use nor maintained for years, she said, and it had filled with water from the recent rains.
Laylani’s aunt, Elisa Sanchez-Cartagena, created “Laylani’s Celebration of Life” GoFundMe page.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s detectives and a forensics van were at the house Saturday morning, investigating Laylani’s death. CCSO described the investigation Monday as “still active.”
According to www.healthychildren.org, other web pages and agencies, drowning is a leading cause of injury and death, after birth defects, in children ages 1 to 4 years old.
“Young children can drown in as little as an inch or two of water, and it can happen quickly and silently,” stated heathychildren.org.
Florida Health Department statistics determined drowning the leading cause of death for small children and ranks as the highest in the nation for drownings among 1 to 4-year-olds.
“Enough children drown each year in Florida to fill three to four preschool classrooms,” Florida health officials determined.
