PLACIDA — Evonne Pugh's puppy woke her up at 2:40 a.m.
Pacing and making odd noises, Skipper wanted Pugh to know something was wrong.
Pugh told the dog to go back to sleep during that late February night.
But the golden retriever persisted. Pugh didn't hear or smell anything but she got out of bed anyway.
When she pulled back the blind, she saw the grill on her pool deck was on fire, sending flames up the side wall.
Pugh woke up her three relatives visiting from Wisconsin and got them out of the house. Her cousin ran with a fire extinguisher toward the flames.
Pugh called 911.
"The fire lieutenants told me that I was lucky — had Skipper not woken me up when he did, the fire would have gone into the rafters and the attic," Pugh said. "Once it gets into the attic, most times they cannot save a home."
Pugh said she and her relatives grilled dinner at 5:30 p.m. and talked until about 9:30 p.m. before going to separate rooms.
"Skipper didn't bark at 2:40 a.m., but he wanted me to know something was wrong," Pugh said.
There was extensive damage to the pool cage, soffits, stucco wall and ceiling fan.
"It just shows how hot it got out there. The furniture and carpet had ash on them. It was a big ordeal and all I can think of is thank you, Skipper."
Pugh said after her beloved English bulldog Ivy died, she didn't want another dog. After her husband died in 2008, Ivy became Pugh's companion. Pugh later met a man and the couple often traveled to Mexico with the dog. Then in August 2020, he died suddenly. Pugh said she was broken.
"I just didn't want to get attached to anything anymore," she said. "It's why I didn't want another dog."
In November, Pugh met the puppy while at Tropical Nights YMCA Englewood fundraiser with her sister and brother-in-law. While raising $228,000 for the Y’s programs, the highlight of the night was a golden retriever puppy up for auction.
Pugh's family told her she needed the puppy.
"I thought that's nice — but I can't have a dog," she said. "I think my sister and brother-in-law realized a need in me that I didn't understand myself. I didn't think Skipper was coming home with me, but I fell instantly in love with him."
That puppy helped raise a record-high donation of $12,000 for the local YMCA.
Pugh says she's glad Skipper is in her life. She learned the gas should be shut off on the grill and the tank, so an ember doesn't catch fire hours later. She also learned her best friend is a lifesaver.
"The fire lieutenant said Skipper was a hero," she said. "He is. He's my hero."
