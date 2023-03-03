Cutting the ribbon launching 20 more years of teaching sailing at the Englewood Sailing Asociation is CH Ritt, president and, from left, Connor Miles, Ella Diaz, Kate McCarthy, Vivian Konrardy, Paulo Ramos, Michaela Fijas and Connor Fijas.
Several students, past and present, attended the Englewood Sailing Association’s 20th anniversary party. Pictured are, from left, Kolton Drum, Connor Miles, Ella Diaz, Kate McCarthy, Vivian Konrardy, Paulo Ramos and Connor Fijas.
Hugh Moore, past president of the Englewood Sailing Association, speaks to members and friends at the recent 20th anniversary party. Attendees were treated to sandwiches and sweets.
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Sailing Association has been steadily making way for 20 years.
Members of the organization took some time Feb. 25 to celebrate the past two decades at their headquarters at Indian Mound Park. Many of the association’s veteran members and some of its recent students attended.
During it’s 20 year-run, the association has taught hundreds of adults and youths how to sail, beginning with land-based instruction and continuing on the waters of Lemon Bay.
The ESA is signing up adults for class sessions on March 6-9 and Nov. 6-9. Classes are limited to 12 students. Visit englewoodsailing.org for more information.
