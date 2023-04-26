VENICE – Sometimes the water on the banks of the Myakka River can be smooth, tranquil, flowing gently between Tamiami Trail and Interstate 75 in south Sarasota County. A kayak ride in the cool breeze caps your sunny day.
Occasionally though, as when Hurricane Ian rumbled through last September, the river is loud, raucous and fills every available space on land with raging stormwater.
You can get the same feeling spending weekends at nearby Snook Haven Park at the restaurant on the Myakka near the east end of Venice Avenue, which also is a popular outdoor venue for area musicians and bands.
Joey O performed soft rock classics on a recent Saturday, entertaining the crowd as children ran around and folks dined on pulled pork, Texas brisket and St. Louis ribs. Fried catfish and Atlantic salmon and among craft and draft beers.
The following afternoon Bandana, a rock ‘n’ roll band, got bikers and the SUV crowd up on their feet dancing.
During season, it’s a great place to hang out free of charge and listen to music most days the week.
Joseph John Orchulli II, the singer/songwriter and cover artist better known as Joey O, has been playing songs ranging from heartfelt ballads to modern pop and rock on the small outdoor stage at Snook Haven since 2013. Bandana has been performing there since the band formed in 1990.
A longtime freelance photographer for the Venice Gondolier, Joey O is a solo artist who plays acoustic guitar.
“It’s a nice natural setting,” he said. “The people are really nice. I’ve been here for so many years that I became part of the Snook Haven family.”
Joey O is a man of faith who enjoys performing for children and families. In late December 2020, the onetime Maine resident partnered with Snook Haven to host Winter Wonderlands, providing the illusion of a winter up North with lights, fire pits and faux snow. Music played, children enjoyed a visit from Twinkle the Christmas Pony and the restaurant offered hot chocolate.
Bonnie Caza and Scott Stevens have gone to Snook Haven “for the music” several times since they moved here in November from New York.
Caza lived in Port Charlotte in the 1970s and said she had been trying to move back to Southwest Florida for more than 40 years.
“We heard about this place and we’ve been coming here every other week since,” she said of Snook Haven. “Music fills my soul. I always want to go where there’s music. It doesn’t matter what kind.”
Bandana, led by Butch Gerace and considered by many to be the best local rock band, plays music spanning the past 50 years, including Gerace’s own MGM hits “Wooly Bully” and “Lil’ Red Riding Hood” from the mid-1960s.
Gerace has been playing at Snook Haven since the 1980s when he was in a different band. Bandana, which formed in 1990, loves playing there because it attracts big crowds.
“People love this place,” Gerace said. “Snook Haven is beautiful.”
Joey O’s regular gig at Snook Haven is 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Bandana plays there on the first Sunday of each month from 1-4 p.m.
Snook Haven offers other acts as well.
Local favorites during season include Steve Arvey on Monday afternoons, “Rooster” on Tuesday afternoons, Kenny Weiland on Tuesday nights, Suncoast Swing Band on Wednesday afternoons, “Benjamin” on Wednesday nights, Gulf Coast Banjo Society on Thursday afternoons and Chris Brett on Friday afternoons. The Masons, the Schmitz Brothers Band, Local Knowledge and Razz Taylor perform on Saturday afternoons.
“The Suncoast Banjo Society is probably the biggest draw out there,” said Justin Pachota, president of Venice Pier Group, which operates Snook Haven, Sharky’s On The Pier, Fin’s at Sharky’s and concessions at Siesta Beach and Bay Park in Sarasota.
“You’re going out. You want to be outdoors. You want to enjoy seeing the river, seeing the trees (canopy). We try to make sure everything blends together with that, giving you the opportunity to be in the park, enjoy the park and enjoy the live entertainment.”
In the aftermath of Ian there was 3-4 feet of water inside the restaurant. Pachota says current kayak or pontoon boat riders might see Snook Haven picnic tables still stuck in trees along the river.
The most unusual things they found when cleaning up were a giant catfish on the patio out back and a boar caught in the fencing.
“It’s kind of sad he didn’t make it,” Pachota said.
But Snook Haven did. The restaurant reopened in December and Pachota said it had one of its best Januarys ever.
All the excitement of a busy season with food and live entertainment is being tempered by the reality that Sarasota County Government plans to make big changes in the coming years.
“That’s probably the No. 1 reason people should come out in the next year,” Pachota said. “The county is going to put a focus on making sure to maintain the charm. But it’s going to be a different restaurant experience.”
“It’s supposed to be concessions with a really big outdoor pavilion, so the full-service aspect of the restaurant is going to be gone,” he said. “Come and experience the original Snook Haven before that’s gone.”
Venice Pier Group will continue to operate the restaurant until possibly April of next year.
“That property is a labor of love,” said Pachota.
