PLACIDA — Not much remains of the phosphate industry in Boca Grande except shadows.
Capt. Marian Schneider, however, is determined to preserve a small piece of that history — the bridge tender house from what had been a railroad line running from the mainland of Placida to Boca Grande on Gasparilla Island.
According to local historians, the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railway — later known as the Seaboard Coast Line — first laid its railroad tracks and built its trestles to Boca Grande in 1907. The railroad carried passengers to Boca Grande and also transported loads of phosphate from DeSoto County to ships at the phosphate dock in the deep water of Boca Grande Pass.
The railroad line was abandoned in 1982. The train depot in Boca Grande now houses the Loose Caboose restaurant and other businesses.
Portions of the railroad line now serve as a bicycle-pedestrian path .
Charlotte County also repurposed the ends of the wooden phosphate railroad trestles into fishing piers, with some in Placida and Boca Grande, Coral Creek and El Jobean. Other sections of the trestle off Placida, running parallel to the Boca Grande Causeway, have been left to the elements.
No takers
“In my heart, it belongs in Boca Grande,” Schneider said of the bridge tender house. “It’s part of my heritage, part of my life.”
Schneider grew up on Boca Grande and recalls the island community when it was populated with commercial mullet fishermen, fishing guides and dock workers, before the millionaires and billionaires came. Back then, the phosphate industry was still a vibrant part of life on Gasparilla Island.
But things change.
Starting in 1988, Schneider built and operated her eco-tourism Boca Grande Tours. She worked at it until six years ago when she retired, moved to Georgia and now she’s a winter resident in Placida.
Before she retired, she took it upon herself to save the bridge tender house, which had been abandoned.
Schneider’s original goal was to turn the house over a local historical group. For three-plus years, she offered it to historical groups in the area, all to no avail. No one wanted it.
The bridge tender house was built in 1910 and had set upon the trestle until 1987. Schneider temporarily kept it on the property that had been Boca Grande Tours.
Now, the tender’s house is heading to Georgia.
With the help of contractor Dean Trudy, the tender’s house has been disassembled and will be transported to Schneider’s 10-acre property in Georgia. A year ago, they dismantled, transported and reassembled a cistern her parents built in 1939.
“You know I can be relentless,” Schneider quipped. She still wishes it could be preserved in Placida. Thankfully, she is keeping the tender house from ending up as kindling or on a scrap pile or in a landfill.
