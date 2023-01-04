SARASOTA — Shortly after taking office in 2016, Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran began asking pointed questions about the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County and demanding accountability for “taxpayer dollars” as he put it.

It took two to three years and a change in leadership before Moran got the accountability he sought.


Email: barbara

richardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments