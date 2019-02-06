ENGLEWOOD — There will be something for everyone at this Saturday’s 17th annual Cracker Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
There will be lots of music, food vendors, cracker whip and cast-net demonstrations, presentations by the Peace River Wildlife, Center, local food, the famous Lemon Dessert Contest, a Kids’ Zone, local authors and artists, and all sorts of crafts and fun.
As always, the Cracker Fair is presented by the Lemon Bay Historical Society, and admission is free.
Lots of music
New to the sound stage this year will be singer-song writer Doug Burns. Doug was born in Massachusetts and moved to Florida as young boy, and was lucky enough to experience “Old Florida” before it disappeared. “Thanks to my parents, I was introduced to Johnny Cash at a young age, and growing up in the south led to my love of all the other amazing country and bluegrass artists that would shape me as a musician,” he said. Doug has played to crowds both big and small. “Every show is a thrill and leaves me with a big smile on my face,” he says.
A unique experience will be on hand when James Hawkins performs songs about our rich local history. James is a singer/songwriter from Venice who has been knocking around the Florida Folk scene for about 10 years, performing in venues from coffee houses to concert halls. “Some folks have described my music as a mix of Woody Guthrie and Harry Chapin, but I leave that judgment up to you,” he said. James is host of “Acoustic Waves,” a folk show on WSLR 96.5 in Sarasota. His latest project is called “Turn Back Time,” which deals with Florida History through stories and songs, and brings traditional Folk music and stories to classrooms.
We are also pleased to have the wonderful talent of John Tuff and Friends return this year. Their specialty is classic country music, and their growing popularity is directly due to great talent and a great sound. They skillfully present the best in country music.
Zesty Lemon Treats
This year’s Lemon Dessert Contest is on again!
Presented by the two Englewood libraries, the Lemon Bay Garden Club and the Lemon Bay Historical Society, the contest provides applicants a chance to earn a cash prize and bragging rights for the year.
Why lemons? They played a role in Englewood since 1894 when the Nichols brothers purchased 2000 acres of property to develop a town with surrounding lemon groves. If you were interested in a 1-acre home lot, you had to also purchase a 10-acre grove lot. Unfortunately, two hard freezes in two consecutive years doomed the lemon crops. However, our area can proudly identify with one namesake: Lemon Bay.
Participants are asked to bring a dessert to the Cracker Fair between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday. Desserts must include lemons as a main ingredient. There are four categories: pies, cakes, cookies and “other.” Judging will take place between 11 a.m. and noon, and the winners will be announced at noon on the stage.
Sample plates of the Lemon desserts will be available at the big tent at noon when the winners are announced.
Entry forms are available at the Englewood Chamber of commerce office, the Englewood Charlotte Library, Elsie Quirk Library, and at lemonbayhistory.com/crackerfair.
