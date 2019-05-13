One my favorite movie lines is from "2001: A Space Odyssey." When the artificially intelligent computer, HAL 9000, asked astronaut Dave what was going on, Dave replied, “Something wonderful is about to happen.” And with that, new worlds were introduced to the cosmos.
That’s how I feel about your local newspaper.
Something wonderful is about to happen.
For decades, your Sun newspapers have been the premiere print products for delivering news and advertising from Punta Gorda to South Sarasota County and all of DeSoto County.
I won’t reveal all of the new things that are in store for you as a reader of our print products, but soon you will see a lot more interesting content and features in your Sun.
Stay tuned for more on that.
But something wonderful is going to occur with the delivery of your online choices with the Sun. We are changing the way readers can access local news on our website. Our digital editor, Ronald Dupont Jr., will explain the details of that change in this space tomorrow.
In a nutshell, subscribers to our paper and/or our website will no longer have to wait until the next morning to read the news of the day.
Our reporters and editors will now post today’s news today, as soon as we are done writing and editing those stories. You will also have more choices in how you subscribe to the newspaper. You will now be able to choose print, web or electronic replica editions or a combination of the three.
This past year, our company has been investing a lot of resources in making the paper more useful and up-to-date. We have hired more editors with special skills and experience to help us make those changes. We have invested thousands of dollars in editorial and advertising training, bringing a nationally recognized design and content consultant here every month. We invested heavily in new software to help us have a more vibrant and exciting website and print product.
We are doing all of this because we believe in local journalism, both in traditional print and online.
Stay tuned. Something wonderful is about to happen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.