ENGLEWOOD — When Rick Miller left the military in 1967, he was unsure what he wanted to do.
His uncle, a Michigan state trooper, thought Miller would make a good officer and offered to help get him started in law enforcement. Miller declined.
"I was taught to kill, draw my gun and shoot," Miller said of his military experience. "I told my uncle to let me get my head together."
Miller did. He then worked at the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Michigan.
"God knew where he was putting me," he said, adding he later worked as an EMT. "After a while, I didn't like seeing people dying around me. All that time, I knew God was with me. After 30 years, I retired."
Miller shared his story Sunday at Sonrise Baptist Church in Englewood during a first responder appreciation and 20th anniversary of 9/11 commemoration service.
Tom Kemp, who served as a law enforcement officer in Michigan, said his earliest exposure about police was shared by an officer who visited students on the basketball court, at school lunch and allowed Kemp to ride along with him during his shift.
Kemp joined the military to eventually become an officer. While in Fort Knox, Kentucky, for basic training, he began his day with a prayer. Some laughed at him, but he always invited them to join in. No one did at first.
"Then there were two, three, four who came to pray with me every morning," he said. "Then there were eight or nine."
When promoted to corporal, Kemp prayed with the 12 soldiers in his platoon. If he didn't, someone would say, "aren't we going to have a prayer?" he said.
After Kemp left the Army, he went to college and then to the Ann Arbor Police Department for 25 years where as a Christian, he introduced four co-workers to the Lord. He moved to Florida and met and married a fourth-grade teacher.
Clif Burritt, Sonrise Baptist Church pastor, said he's been a chaplain for 12 years, in Michigan and now at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He's been called three times in the last month to pray for those who died.
"They want me to be involved, they want to speak to a chaplain," he said.
Burritt said church members invited all first responders and their families, including ER nurses and hospital workers, for a free meal Sunday from Uncle Frank's Food Truck. They also gave gifts to them at the service.
"Last week, I went by the fire station in El Jobean and invited the firefighters to our church to thank them and have a free meal," he said. "I told them we cared about them. A firefighter told me his children were about 20 years old, and they don't remember Sept. 11. We have a whole generation of kids and grandkids that must be taught, so they do remember Sept. 11, 2001."
Burritt said there are six reasons to support those "in blue" and "other leaders" including doctors, nurses, the president, state and local lawmakers. He shared scripture of why Christians should obey the law.
"I don't want to live in a country of chaos," he said. "When was the last time there were riots in Englewood or shooting in the streets? It happens in other areas of the country. Most in America live peacefully, there's a small percentage that resist the law.
"I tell police officers they are a pastor like me, just in a different capacity. Their job is to serve people. So we should back the blue," he said.
"Remember to keep praying for those in authority over us because it is a witness for Jesus Christ," he said. "It's the right thing to do. We are commanded to do it. It's unwise not to, it's in our best interest and is what God wants us to do."
