ENGLEWOOD — Astounded by the number of kids who didn't realize shells are created by living creatures, Cynthia Barnett decided to write “Sound of the Sea” to share her love of seashells.
Barnett, an environmental author and University of Florida journalism professor, spoke about her book at the Englewood Shell Club meeting this week.
"I found it incredibly disturbing that many kids didn't understand that shells are made by animals," Barnett said.
Barnett was born in Fort Myers and has had a fascination with shells since she was a child.
"The first global coins were shells — not Bitcoin," she said. "Seashells were the earliest keepsakes, tucked into graves more than 100,000 years ago."
Shells were also important tools used by the Calusa Indians who lived in this part of Florida, she added.
"They used lightning whelks for fishing and for carving out their canoes," Barnett said.
In the 19th century, people from Europe and Spain traded shells as currency.
Barnett explained one story in the book is dedicated to Marcus Samuel Jr., who sold small seashell boxes as keepsakes and also founded Shell Transport and Trading Co., now known as Shell Oil Co. It's brand symbol is a gold shell on a red backdrop, recognized around the world.
"Today, Shell Oil still names all of its tankers after seashells," Barnett said.
The point of her book, however, is that people love seashells without thinking about the creatures who lived inside of them.
"They are extraordinary architects," she said. "Decades ago, hotels would add a boiling pot to rooms for guests to kill what was inside of the glorious shells. Acidification and heat are killing most mollusks (scallops and mussels) as global warming gets to be more of a problem."
At the end of the presentation, Englewood Shell Club member Karen Blackford presented Barnett with an honorary plaque created from lightning whelk shells, the mascot of the Englewood Shell Club on behalf of the members.
"This is bringing me to tears," Barnett said. "Especially because I understand what a thankless job this can be … and I know it often falls upon deaf ears, so I am very thankful for you all today."
Blackford, historian for the Shell Club, said everyone in Florida should be familiar with the author's work.
"She is an award-winning journalist who has reported on water and climate change around the world," Blackford said. "Her last book, 'Mirage,' talks about the vanishing water in the eastern United States. It's a great read for anyone concerned about the future of Florida's natural environment."
The Englewood Shell Club meets every month from October to April. For more information, visit englewoodshell.club.
