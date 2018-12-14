You never know who you might meet when you go to an area church concert.
After LBHS band director Philip Eyrich attended a concert featuring renowned saxophonist Eirinn Abu recently, Abu accepted Eyrich’s invitation to perform in Englewood.
And he agreed to bring a friend.
“Sounds of the Season” by Abu and guitar artist Manny Lopez will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at the Lemon Bay High School Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
Abu gives the saxophone a new voice and sound. His peers call him the instrumental version of Andrea Bocelli. Abu has recorded eight successful CDs, including two with guest artist Dolly Parton.
Lopez, an internationally known guitarist, has been recording for major record companies for more than 30 years. He has more than 500 album credits, joining artists such as Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Ricky Martin and Michael Bolton.
This concert is a benefit for the Lemon Bay High School Band program. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased from any LBHS Band member, online at BandsOfLBHS.com or at the box office the night of the event.
This is the first time the LBHS band boosters have held a fundraising concert that featured guest artists.
“We are very excited for this opportunity for our students to work with professional musicians,” said Cheryl Deal, band booster organization president. “They will do a workshop during the school day to talk about the difference between being a musician and being an artist, and help the students expand their interpretations of music. Some of the (LBHS) jazz musicians in the band will be performing with the duo during the concert.”
For more information, call 941-323-8641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.