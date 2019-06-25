Since he set out to Capitol Hill, Dr. Lee Gross has had one goal, making health care affordable and the cost of treatment transparent.
Gross, a Port Charlotte resident who runs Epiphany Healthcare in South Sarasota County, is considered one of the authorities on direct primary care.
Direct primary care allows patients to pay a set monthly amount to receive basic medical needs through their physician’s office.
Gross was standing next to President Donald Trump on Monday as the president signed an executive order to increase transparency in health care prices.
Gross had testified in front of a bipartisan Senate in October, expressing support for the model.
"We tried to get everyone coverage and it didn't work," Gross said.
He said the Trump administration has been trying to figure out how to bring down health costs. Gross said the administration liked the model Gross uses.
"They want to see that grow across the U.S.," Gross said.
The executive order also included an order to allow for health savings accounts to be used for direct primary care. In October, Gross said HSA accounts could not be used to pay for the direct primary care visits.
Gross said that since October he has been meeting with the executive branch, the Internal Revenue Service and other administrative offices to help find a solution.
"What we've been able to do since then (is) we've met with the Internal Revenue Service to analyze the costs, the executive branch determined the law is on our side," Gross said.
Gross said Trump made the call to change how its handled.
"For the first time in a generation they'll know what it will cost," Gross said.
Gross has been pushing for transparency on the cost of care, and different services for medical care. He said his goal is to make sure that those with chronic diseases are managing the disease at the cheapest point.
"You won't need middlemen for high prices and discounts," Gross said.
While Gross is working to change how health care is handled across the U.S., closer to home the direct primary care practice is growing.
"We've now helped to launch 1,000 practices across the U.S.," Gross said.
Gross said the practice in North Port has grown and they recently expanded the model to DeSoto County.
"We're projecting huge savings for the hospital," Gross said.
He said since the practice opened, it's eliminated co-pays and deductibles.
Gross said his practice hasn’t seen inflation, unlike insurance which is skyrocketing. Gross, along with Dr. William Crouch, opened Epiphany Health in 2010, to provide direct primary care for the residents of North Port.
Gross is excited for what comes next and he's hoping this is a model that continues to spread across the U.S.
"This is a model of health care that will save rural health," Gross said.
