ENGLEWOOD — What started out as a great idea in 2013 has continued into the crazy year of 2020 — with only a few tweaks.
Seven years ago, some members of the Caring Committee in South Gulf Cove wanted to do something nice at Christmas for dozens of clients of Englewood Meals on Wheels.
They learned that many of the people who get low-cost meals delivered at home may not get anything for the holidays. Most are elderly, and many are shut in or live far from their families.
So they asked residents to save their small bottles of shampoos and packets of soaps they got at hotels. Through the year, they collected new pairs of socks, little card games and puzzle books, brand new tooth brushes and tooth paste tubes. They got some treats and some holiday cards, and then lovingly packed everything into dozens of cardboard shoeboxes that they decorated for the season.
The group delivered the shoeboxes to the Meals on Wheels headquarters so the volunteer drivers who deliver the meals could also bring a shoebox along with them, delighting their clients with a holiday surprise.
Over the years, the Caring Committee has expanded its list of volunteers to lessen the workload of setting up 175 or so boxes, and switched to plastic totes instead of cardboard shoeboxes.
But 2020 has been like no other year. This year, to keep the Meals on Wheels clients and volunteers as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee decided to forego the soap donations and ask for money, so everything in the packages could be purchased new.
They also trimmed down the number of people filling the boxes to committee members, and switched from boxes to clean, new "Santa Sacks."
"We thought the fewer people handling things, the better," said Becky Frye, one of the chief organizers. "And our community came through."
They also got donations from the Lemon Bay Soap Co. in Englewood, and two dentists offices, Dental Excellence and Panther Hollow, supplied all the toothbrushes and toothpastes. Frankie's Barbershop added in coupons for home haircuts.
Frye, along with committee members April Chattinger — a member when this all started in 2013 — and Jim and Bonny Hipwell, delivered the Santa Sacks to Meals on Wheels headquarters. The sacks were decorated with red or green ribbon and paper, to distinguish whether they were appropriate for a woman or man client.
Meals on Wheels volunteers Kathy Macklin, Flo Bush and Sally Bartus were happy to welcome the committee. "This is wonderful," Macklin said. "These gifts are so very much appreciated by our clients and by all of us who volunteer," she posted later on the Englewood Meals on Wheels Facebook page.
Englewood Meals on Wheels is always looking for volunteer help, and monetary donations are appreciated. For more information, call 941-474-4445.
These gifts are so very much appreciated by our clients and by all of us who volunteer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.