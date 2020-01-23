SOUTH GULF COVE — Boaters aren’t happy with the lock for the South Gulf Cove canal system.
The call is out for boaters to attend the next meeting of the South Gulf Cove Waterway MSBU Advisory Board, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Charlotte County West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive.
“Attending the meeting will send a message to the county that our boating community is frustrated with the operation of the lock,” Bernie Kollar stated on a Facebook page specifically reserved for SGC residents.
“Anyone that uses the lock is aware of the challenges it presents,” the post stated.
The lock, located at the west end of Cattle Dock Road, on the Butterford Waterway, was built to keep fresh water from the canal system from flushing directly into Charlotte Harbor.
Located west of the mouth of the Myakka River, the lock allows SGC boaters easy access to the Gulf. The 6,200-acre South Gulf Cove subdivision is interspersed with more than 55 miles of canals.
In South Gulf Cove, owners of the 4,764 canal-front properties pay into a municipal service taxing unit for maintenance of the lock and canals. Other property owners who have access to the canal system also pay into the taxing unit fund.
The boaters started using remotes, which worked much like garage door openers, to open and close the gates to the lock in 2006. They purchased remotes from SGC Yacht Club for $35.
That came to an end two years ago.
Charlotte County officials decided to discontinue use of the remotes — soon after a 30-foot sailboat reportedly was damaged due to the inefficiency of the remotes.
Also, county staff reported having to respond to five or more emergency calls a week from boaters saying the lock wouldn’t open, the lock gates jammed or they became stuck inside of the lock. Those calls dropped when the county banned use of the remotes, according to county officials.
The boaters now have to manually open and close the lock gates by pulling on chains.
“The county is adamant,” advisory board member Jerry Bassell said Tuesday of the county staff’s objections to reinstating the remotes.
That doesn’t mean the county hasn’t had other issues with the lock.
On Nov. 21, the county posted an alert cautioning boaters that maintenance might lead to “intermittent delays.” Other times, like on Dec. 3, the county issued periodic alerts warning boaters the lock remains closed, sometimes for days, for repairs.
According to the advisory board’s April minutes, the taxing unit paid more than $388.000 for maintenance and repairs to the lock.
Permitting has begun on a three-year project to build a parallel lock next to the existing lock, the April minutes stated. Permitting is expected to take more than two years and the actual construction on the new lock 18 months.
The advisory board is also exploring the costs to have a tender and tender house, like ones for drawbridges, stationed at the lock.
