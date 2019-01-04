SOUTH GULF COVE — South Gulf Cove boaters will remain tied to their docks for a few days.
Charlotte County Public Works intends to close down the lock to the South Gulf Cove canal system from 2 p.m. Monday to noon Thursday, Jan. 10. No boat traffic will be permitted in and out of the lock while maintenance work is underway.
“It’s a special place,” said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch who is a boater and has made use of the South Gulf Cove canal system. Of the repairs, Deutsch said, “It’s long overdue.”
Boat and property owners have been notified, Deutsch said. The county scheduled maintenance during week days to have a limited impact on boaters, he said.
“There is no damage (to the lock),” said Tara Musselman, Public Works operations supervisor. One, two or more times a month, the county has to issue public service announcements about temporary closures of the 40-year-old lock, sometimes due to damage resulting from navigation errors.
The lock is undergoing a scheduled refurbishing, Musselman said. In February, consulting Electro Hydraulic Machinery Co. filed a report on what repairs needed to rejuvenate it.
“Although the lock gates were operational, it is recommended that certain systems be replaced or rehabilitated,” the report concluded. “Overall, the South Gulf Cove lock systems were in moderate to poor condition, but operated in an acceptable manner. There several items that require further maintenance and/or replacement to improve long-term reliability.”
Maintenance and replacement will be underway to replace or repair the lock’s various electrical, mechanical and hydraulic systems. The project is budgeted for $360,000.
The lock itself is located on the west end of Cattle Dock Point Road where the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor meet. It’s a self-service lock, meaning boaters can use the manual control on the lock itself, or use a remote, that will active the motor like a garage door opener.
The 6,200-acre South Gulf Cove subdivision is laced with more than 55 miles of canals.
In South Gulf Cove, owners of 4,764 canal- front properties pay into a municipal service taxing unit that maintains the lock and canals.
South Gulf Cove’s owners of the 9,744 landlocked properties pay a smaller assessment into the taxing unit. The Village of Holiday Lake, which has access into the canal system, has 551 properties paying into the waterway taxing unit.
The county now has a second, parallel lock being engineered and designed. The new lock will be built adjacent to the existing lock on property the county already owns.
The South Gulf Cove Waterway MSBU Advisory Board is schedule to meet 9 a.m. Jan. 23 in the conference room of Building Construction services, 18400 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
For more information, call 941-575-3613 or email Kimberly.Lewis-Tison@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.