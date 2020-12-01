SOUTH GULF COVE — Peter Watson hopes South Gulf Cove residents will turn out for the South Gulf Cove Waterway Advisory Board's meeting today.
"We've had a lot of down time lately," he said, referring to breakdowns of the waterway lock that acts as a barrier between South Gulf Cove's freshwater canal system and the saltier waters of Charlotte Harbor.
The lock and Charlotte County's maintenance of it are among the topics to be discussed at today's meeting, set for 9:30 a.m. in Room 120 of the West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
Watson, president of South Gulf Cove Homeowners Association, said some boat owners expressed their dissatisfaction with the maintenance of the lock. He's among those boaters who worry about taking his boat out and then being locked out of the canal system due to a mechanical failure and not being able to make it home.
The lock gates are manually operated by boaters. Two years ago, Charlotte County ended the practice of using remote controls — which look and work like garage door openers — to open and close the lock gates.
"Public Works will bring back updates to (county commissioners) on using technology to open the locks, such as with (smart phone) application," said Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty.
The 42-year-old lock at the end of Cattle Dock Point Road is known to break down periodically, if not regularly.
Most recently, with the passing of Tropical Storm Eta last month, the rising storm surge inundated the lock's electrical system.
"The storm surge was above the gates and infiltrated into the consoles and junction boxes on both dock ends," Doherty said. "(Water) intruded into the electrical connections for the traffic lights on both ends of the lock."
The county made temporary repairs to the lock after the storm while it waits for a contractor to provide a quote to replace all the affected wiring, remove "unnecessary" junction boxes, as well raise the lock's higher to avoid potential damage from future storm surges, Doherty said.
Meanwhile, a second lock is in its planning stages.
The county plans to use funds from the waterway taxing unit to build a parallel dock next to the existing one, as well as a "tender's house" that will be staffed on holidays and other times when boat traffic is expected to be busy.
According to "Projects Status" at www.charlottecountyfl.gov, the design is 60% completed and includes acquiring the necessary permitting from various state and federal agencies. The design phase is scheduled to be completed August 2021. The county hasn't posted scheduling for construction.
South Gulf Cove owners of the 4,764 canal-front properties pay $25 annually into a waterway taxing unit that maintains the lock and canals. Each year, owners of South Gulf Cove's 9,744 landlocked properties pay $12.50 into the taxing unit. The Village of Holiday Lake, which has access into the canal system, has 551 properties paying $25 into the waterway taxing unit.
