ENGLEWOOD — Workers have started tearing up the asphalt and repaving South Winchester Boulevard - the beginning of a project that should last three weeks.
Drivers will notice the intermittent lane closures from State Road 776 to Placida Road (County Road 775) as crews resurface the road, according to Charlotte County Public works.
The paving project is part of Charlotte County's $7 million road-paving plan for 2021, which also includes Olean and Chancellor boulevards, Atwater Street and Hillsborough Avenue in Port Charlotte, and Bermont Road (County Road 74) east of Punta Gorda, according to the county's project update webpage.
County officials have estimated Winchester's paving to cost about $1.9 million.
Unlike those other, older roads, though, Winchester South was added to the paving list only six years after the $30 million road was completed.
The road was finished in 2015, and at the time, county officials commended Zep Construction for building it 8% under budget and five months ahead of schedule.
But Winchester started showing problems just four years into its life.
Roads like it generally don't need paving for 15 to 20 years, but in 2019, part of the pavement started coming lose from the road base, causing ripples and gaps in the road surface. It happened especially near where the road approached Placida Road, but also near S.R. 776.
Work crews have replaced asphalt at several locations along the three-mile stretch, particularly at the south end, near St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and the north end, near the RaceTrac gas station and store.
Charlotte County Public Works Director John Elias explained to commissioners the roadway suffers from “surface slippage.”
Engineers found the problem was that the “tack coating,” the bonding material between the surface layer of asphalt and underlying base, failed to solidify sufficiently between the two layers of roadway.
The problem could be fixed with a thicker layer of asphalt and using “trackless tack,” described as a mixture of asphalt and water, to bond the two surfaces, The Daily Sun reported.
Since 2015, the Florida Department of Transportation and other jurisdictions adopted trackless tack and similar procedures into their repaving programs.
“FDOT engineers report that much improvement has been made in the last (five-plus) years to ensure the tack is being properly handled,” Public Works stated in a PowerPoint presentation to commissioners in May.
