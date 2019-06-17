The young scullers call it “The BOB,” short for the Battle Of the Bridges, and they’re excited that the City of Venice has once again agreed to sponsor the event with a $2,500 donation.
A second sporting event, part of the South Florida Half Marathon Tour and 5K race, also in September, was also approved by Venice City Council this week. It’s unique feature is it follows mostly pedestrian-bike trails throughout the city.
Battle Of the Bridges IIWho: 2nd annual Battle of the Bridges Regatta, sponsored by the Sarasota Scullers Rowing Club. USRowing sanctioned event.
What: Rowing head races all morning and afternoon.
When: Sat., Sept. 28. Races begin at 8 a.m. and end around 3 p.m.
Where: Scullers put into the water at Venice Marina Park next to the Historic Venice Train Depot, with staging in nearby Legacy Park.
Route: The course travels the Intracoastal Waterway underneath all three bridges that lead onto the island of Venice. Races begin 1,000 meters south of Circus Bridge, and end 100 meters north of the north KMI Bridge. It’s a 5,000 meter head race, or 3 miles round trip, but they actually travel twice that distance each race. Scullers race against the clock, with a rolling start at 20 second intervals. Spectating is excellent all along both sides of the Intracoastal on the Venetian Waterway Trail.
Contact: Danielle Tanaka, danielle@battleofthebridgesvenice.com
Venice Half Marathon, 5K Who: About 300 racers are expected to participate in both events, organized by Elite Events Florida, Inc., out of Naples.
What: A half marathon and 5K race; it’s a first-time even being presented by Elite Events in Venice
When: Sat., Sept. 14.
Races begin at 6:30 a.m. Most runners will be off the roadway by 7:30 a.m.
Where: Both races begin and end at Maxine Barritt Park on Harbor Drive South.
Route: The marathon route is mostly off the road system, traveling from Maxine Barritt Park on Harbor Road with views of the Gulf, to Airport Road, and back to Circus Bridge. From there runners follow the pedestrian-bike trail under Circus Bridge where they transfer to the eastern Waterway Trail, then up to the Historic Venice Train Depot where it connects to Legacy Trail, traveling all the way up to the Dona Bay abandoned train trestle, and back again, with the last leg staying on the western side of the Waterway Trail to Caspersen Beach and finally to Maxine Barritt Park again.
Contact: contact@eliteevents.org, or visit VeniceHalf.com
