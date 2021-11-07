ENGLEWOOD — Who knew an avocado donated by the school principal would help win the Charlotte County School Garden 20-21 Garden of the Year?
Jeff Harvey, L.A. Ainger Middle School principal, grew an avocado tree from seed and donated it to the school garden. Students in Maureen Cerbone's special needs class named it "The Harvey Avocado."
Cerbone's class was recently named Charlotte County School Garden '20-21 Garden of the Year, The Ambush Award winners.
Rhonda Harvey, executive director of Keep Charlotte Beautiful Inc., visited the school and delivered the good news.
"Pre-COVID, Keep Charlotte Beautiful held the celebration for volunteers, calendar art award winners, Recycle Bowl, and we gave out 12 awards to volunteers or volunteer groups," Harvey said. "Having 250 people in a room was not and still is not an option, so KCB hands out the Ambush Awards. Most of them tie into our different programs."
The Ambush Award is for school gardens and community greening which is one of the four Keep Charlotte Beautiful program goals.
"The KCB board has seen first hand how difficult it is for a teacher and classroom to keep a garden of this magnitude going over a period of years," Harvey said. "We are very impressed. We also love how the students take ownership of the garden. We also know that this couldn't have been successful without the support of the leadership at L.A. Ainger."
Cerbone's class hasn't won the award before.
"It's really nice to get it now," Cerbone said. "I am educating students about sustainability, meaning the ability to grow your own vegetables and fruit, to be self-sufficient. The garden is certified by the Florida Department of Agriculture and is funded through the University of Florida."
There are other school gardens in Charlotte County. At Cerbone's garden, students plant a variety of fruits and vegetables and don't use chemicals to make it grow faster.
"We also have an heirloom rose garden with roses purchased from Oregon," she said. "They supply the Rose Bowl Parade with roses. My class learned how to amend soil for particle needs of vegetables, mixing, bone meal, blood meal, cow manure, topsoil enriched with organic fertilizer. We are going to have a proper irrigation system installed shortly that will water each one of the 14 raised beds according to the plant's watering needs."
Cerbone's garden is American with Disabilities compliant including a 5-foot concrete ramp so wheelchair students can work in the garden. Currently, there are pumpkins, yellow squash, loofah sponges, radishes, string beans, cabbage and broccoli in the garden.
Last week, the class visited Echo Global Farms in Fort Myers to see the seeds the farm supplies around the world to feed third-world countries.
Along the tour, students learn how simple technologies can improve food, water, and shelter for millions of people. These technologies include transforming sand into water filters, manure into energy, and bicycles into power tools. Students learn how food goes from the field to the market.
"The Echo trip was amazing, we learned so many facts," Cerbone said. "I purchased plants for our garden and tropical oregano, a moringa tree which is drought-resistant. I bought a miracle fruit tree, large strawberry tree, spinach, cranberry hibiscus, aloe plant, sweet cayenne, and wild tomatoes. It was a great visit."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.