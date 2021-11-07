LA Ainger Middle School

Jeff Harvey, LA Ainger Middle School principal, grew an avocado from seed and donated it to the school's garden. Pictured at 'The Harvey Avocado" is Jennifer Garcia Hart, paraprofessional, Joseph Martin, Jesus Prieto Perez, Hunter Neff, Drake Allen and Gabby Ruiz.

ENGLEWOOD — Who knew an avocado donated by the school principal would help win the Charlotte County School Garden 20-21 Garden of the Year?

Jeff Harvey, L.A. Ainger Middle School principal, grew an avocado tree from seed and donated it to the school garden. Students in Maureen Cerbone's special needs class named it "The Harvey Avocado."

Cerbone's class was recently named Charlotte County School Garden '20-21 Garden of the Year, The Ambush Award winners.

Rhonda Harvey, executive director of Keep Charlotte Beautiful Inc., visited the school and delivered the good news.

"Pre-COVID, Keep Charlotte Beautiful held the celebration for volunteers, calendar art award winners, Recycle Bowl, and we gave out 12 awards to volunteers or volunteer groups," Harvey said. "Having 250 people in a room was not and still is not an option, so KCB hands out the Ambush Awards. Most of them tie into our different programs."

The Ambush Award is for school gardens and community greening which is one of the four Keep Charlotte Beautiful program goals.

"The KCB board has seen first hand how difficult it is for a teacher and classroom to keep a garden of this magnitude going over a period of years," Harvey said. "We are very impressed. We also love how the students take ownership of the garden. We also know that this couldn't have been successful without the support of the leadership at L.A. Ainger."

Drake Allen

L.A.Ainger student Drake Allen checking on the radishes he planted in the school garden.

Cerbone's class hasn't won the award before.

"It's really nice to get it now," Cerbone said. "I am educating students about sustainability, meaning the ability to grow your own vegetables and fruit, to be self-sufficient. The garden is certified by the Florida Department of Agriculture and is funded through the University of Florida."

There are other school gardens in Charlotte County. At Cerbone's garden, students plant a variety of fruits and vegetables and don't use chemicals to make it grow faster.

"We also have an heirloom rose garden with roses purchased from Oregon," she said. "They supply the Rose Bowl Parade with roses. My class learned how to amend soil for particle needs of vegetables, mixing, bone meal, blood meal, cow manure, topsoil enriched with organic fertilizer. We are going to have a proper irrigation system installed shortly that will water each one of the 14 raised beds according to the plant's watering needs."

Echo Farms

While visitinng Echo Farms in Fort Myers last week, L.A. Ainger Middle School students learned about homes made from bamboo.

Cerbone's garden is American with Disabilities compliant including a 5-foot concrete ramp so wheelchair students can work in the garden. Currently, there are pumpkins, yellow squash, loofah sponges, radishes, string beans, cabbage and broccoli in the garden.

Last week, the class visited Echo Global Farms in Fort Myers to see the seeds the farm supplies around the world to feed third-world countries.

Along the tour, students learn how simple technologies can improve food, water, and shelter for millions of people. These technologies include transforming sand into water filters, manure into energy, and bicycles into power tools. Students learn how food goes from the field to the market.

"The Echo trip was amazing, we learned so many facts," Cerbone said. "I purchased plants for our garden and tropical oregano, a moringa tree which is drought-resistant. I bought a miracle fruit tree, large strawberry tree, spinach, cranberry hibiscus, aloe plant, sweet cayenne, and wild tomatoes. It was a great visit."

