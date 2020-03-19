ENGLEWOOD — Fruitland Avenue residents can celebrate, while motorists may moan the installation of four "speed tables" along the roadway.
Charlotte County installed Wednesday the fourth of four traffic-controlling speed "tables," flattened out speed bumps, along the two-mile stretch of Fruitland between Winchester Boulevard South and Gulfstream Boulervard. A similar speed table also was installed along Apple Valley Avenue between Winchester and Gulfstream.
The speed limit on Fruitland is posted 25 mph, but motorists need to drop their speed to 15 mph when they approach the speed tables and roll over them. The entire project cost the county $13,500 and was paid with county gas taxes.
"I hope it works," said Fruitland resident Lori Pearce. She's heard from motorists already who say they intend to avoid Fruitland.
For years, especially after the opening of the Winchester South corridor in 2015, residents complained about a steady stream of motorists whizzing down Fruitland, which is a narrow residential street without sidewalks.
"I don't mind having them if they do the job," said Richard Triolo, who moved onto Fruitland 18 months ago. He liked the county to build sidewalks along Fruitland.
Even before Winchester South's opening, the roadway itself was long viewed by motorists as a shortcut in Englewood East, a way to avoid traffic on State Road 776 and other larger road corridors.
Once the Winchester South corridor was competed, local motorists increasingly used Fruitland as a convenient “backdoor” shortcut between Englewood East and Winchester, which connects with State Road 776 and Placida Road, and the Avenue of the Americas, which links up with San Casa Drive.
Fruitland also served as a school route for motorists, one even school bus drivers discovered, to L.A. Ainger Middle and Vineland Middle schools. The Fruitland-Avenue of Americas intersection with Winchester South can serve as a shortcut for motorists to get to San Casa Drive and then to Placida Road and Lemon Bay High School.
Last year, at the intersection of Winchester South with Fruitland and the Avenue of the Americas, the county installed a traffic signal to enhance traffic safety.
Before the installation of the stoplight, the intersection saw more than its share of vehicle wrecks, as many as 11 in 2017. According to county transportation records, the majority of collisions at the intersection occurred during daylight hours, primarily between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.