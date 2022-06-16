GULF COVE — Crews are prepping State Road 776 for repaving in the Gulf Cove area, and work — along with nighttime traffic delays — is coming soon.
Florida Department of Transportation plans to repave two miles from Myakka River bridges at El Jobean, west to the traffic light at Coliseum Boulevard-Pinedale Street near the Wendy's restaurant.
Crews will resurface the road, construct curb and gutter improvements, install signs and improve the traffic signals along that stretch over the next several months.
FDOT anticipates finishing work by spring, 2023.
During construction, motorists can expect periodic lane closures during night and overnight hours. Motorists are asked to use caution driving when crews are working.
The $4.7 million project itself is part of a larger effort by the state to repave S.R. 776 from Pine Street in Englewood to El Jobean and beyond.
EL JOBEAN AREA NEXT
Design is 60% complete on the next stretch from the Myakka River bridges east to Willowbend Drive in El Jobean, the next phase of the project.
FDOT officials describe the 1.7-mile repaving project as milling and resurfacing the pavement to extend the life of the road. The project also calls for replacing damaged stormwater drainage structures, damaged sidewalks and curb ramps.
Due to the number of vehicle accidents at S.R. 776 and Sturkie Avenue, FDOT will rebuild the median opening into a directional median, allowing left turns in both the northbound and southbound directions.
The changes will prevent motorists from making left-out turns from Sturkie Avenue and Pambar Avenue onto S.R. 776. The median at Pambar Avenue will be closed, while the intersection will be constructed to only allow right turns.
The project also includes ADA improvements at intersections and replacing signs.
