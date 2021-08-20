ENGLEWOOD — On Aug. 13, Council 7672 and Assembly 2782 Knights of Columbus St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Grove City commemorated the first feast day of their fraternity’s founder blessed Father Michael J. McGivney.
Mass was celebrated by Father Richard York, pastor retired, and co-celebrated by Pastor Father Corey Mayer. Knights celebrated their devotion to McGivney and his vision as founder of the largest fraternal service order in the world now numbering more than 2 million members.
From his own experience in the 1880s as assistant pastor at St. Mary's Church in New Haven, Connecticut, McGivney recognized immigrant wage earners were dying untimely deaths, which was having a devastating effect on their families. At that time, many Catholics were struggling to be assimilated into the American economy. On March 29, 1882, McGivney, with a small group of parishioners, founded the Knights of Columbus as a mutual aid society, to provide financial assistance to the widows and orphans in the event of the men's deaths.
McGivney was beatified on Oct. 31, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford, Connecticut, by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin on behalf of Pope Francis. McGivney was born on Aug. 12, 1852, and passed away Aug. 14, 1890. His feast day is celebrated Aug. 13, because it falls between these two dates.
For more information about the Knights of Columbus at St. Francis of Assisi, visit www.sfoachurch.com or call 941-697-4899.
