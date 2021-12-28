Police lights

ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a stabbing Tuesday in Englewood.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported stabbing near East Dearborn Street and North Broadway.

According to reports, one patient was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Another person is in custody.

"We do not have any additional information at this time," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Megan Krahe said Tuesday. "However the investigation is active and ongoing."

