ENGLEWOOD — Employers in every part of the U.S. economy — from hospitals to restaurants — are struggling with staffing shortages. Help doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon, and those still on the job bear the added burden.
Among the latest to be hit with the new hiring reality was a regular 30-member fitness class at Englewood’s Tringali Park Recreation Center.
During their Monday class, instructor Ben Keiter had to tell them that the center would be closing indefinitely, effective Wednesday, Sept. 15, due to staffing shortages. To continue their workouts, they’d have to join an already-full class at Ann & Chuck Dever Recreation Center a couple miles away.
“I wasn’t happy about it,” said Keiter, a certified personal trainer who was a part-time recreation specialist at Tringali. “And I didn’t realize the class would be as mad as they were.”
Heather Davern of Englewood appealed in a letter to Charlotte County Community Services: “As a longtime resident of Englewood, the Tringali Recreation Center has been a vital part of the community and my life for years. The amazing team members who have led the fitness classes over the years and our current leaders, Scott Parker and Ben Keiter, have played an integral part in the lives of those who chose to participate in maintaining their own health through these classes. I have watched seniors walk and do lunges and biceps curls and make friends and grow stronger through the efforts and availability of the classes and space.”
“I know it was a great class,” said recreation superintendent Erin Murphy. “We have had to change many of our facility hours due to the lack of staffing in our recreation centers. We tried not to make drastic changes, but Tringali‘s closing was the most drastic.”
Murphy herself, formerly based at Tringali, has had to relocate to Centennial Park in Port Charlotte.
Keiter is now filling a clerical position at Port Charlotte Beach Park which, he said, seemed to have been understaffed for a while.
“I was surprised that they closed Tringali and sent us to other places, instead of closing somewhere else and sending people to Tringali,” he said.
Community Services held an online hiring event for recreation centers and libraries on Wednesday, Sept. 15; 30 people signed up and 10 were interviewed.
“We’re slowly making way,” said Murphy. “We’re re-evaluating and hopefully will reopen Tringali as soon as we can get more staff on.”
Monoclonal antibody treatments continue to be available at the Tringali Park Community Center, Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
