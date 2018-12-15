Englewood Area Fire Control District responded to a fire call at the Grand Villa assisted living facility on South River Road Friday afternoon. As a first alarm fire call, three engines, a ladder truck and a Sarasota County ambulance responded. Because it is an assisted living facility, acting battalion chief Lt. Chris Davis called in a second ambulance. For the safety of its 140 residents, Grand Villa staff evacuated residents from their units. Grand Villa sustained no smoke nor fire damage. Firefighters believed an electrical problem occurred in one of the facility’s air handlers and that set off alarms. Englewood fire stayed on the scene until all the circuitry was checked and staff got the all-clear to return residents to the facility.