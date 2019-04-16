ESlandyswreck041619.jpg

The Englewood Area Fire Control District cleans up after an automobile wreck, shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, at the corner of the Point of Pines Road-South McCall Road (State Road 776). The drivers of the vehicles, a man in his 40s and another in his 60s, were transported to Englewood Community Hospital.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

Email: reilly@sun-herald.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments