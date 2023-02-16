ENGLEWOOD — The Snyder family was looking forward to Super Bowl Sunday after a long movie night.
Jennifer Snyder said she and her husband James went to bed at 3 a.m. Sunday in their Grove City home, only to be awoken by their daughter, Sammy.
The 7-year-old girl said she had heard a “popping” sound outside, but she was not sure what it was.
When James Snyder looked out his window to the garage, he saw an orange glow.
The couple grabbed their five children and rushed them outside, avoiding the fire that quickly spread throughout their home.
“We were all in our pajamas,” Jennifer Snyder told The Daily Sun on Wednesday.
She said her husband initially tried to salvage key possessions from their home, but the fire spread too fast to allow it. The family started knocking on doors of nearby homes, asking neighbors to call 911.
Charlotte County and Englewood firefighters ultimately arrived to contain and extinguish the fire. By the time it was extinguished, the house was a total loss.
Jennifer Snyder told The Daily Sun on Wednesday that fire officials said that the fire’s cause had been judged to be electrical.
The Snyders lost almost everything: their phones, their clothes, even their vehicle.
“Even through the hurricane, we had our truck,” she said.
The saving grace, she said, was the community support they’ve received. Neighbors provided blankets and socks to help keep the kids warm on a cold morning, with other donations coming through locally from concerned community members and the Red Cross.
One of those neighbors, Bobbi Wilson, even helped organize a GoFundMe to help get the Snyders back on their feet. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign stands at $1,645 out of its $10,000 goal.
The Snyders have since moved in with Jennifer’s aunt Deb Faro and uncle Jim Jacobs. Despite the short notice, Jennifer and James Snyder moved quickly to get their kids back in school and cover necessities like phones and shoes.
“I’m grateful to anyone and everyone who has reached out to help,” she said.
The loss of their home comes as especially distressing after the financial burden of Hurricane Ian. Jennifer Snyder said that FEMA and other aid agencies never followed up with her family after the storm, and they had just finished paying back rent — which they say their landlord had retroactively raised — prior to the fire.
But the Snyders believe there is light at the end of the tunnel. The kids are back in school — their oldest is getting ready to start college courses next year — and James is getting ready to start a new job at a waste management company.
The donations they receive in the meantime, however, will help the family get through the precarious intervening period as they bounce back from Square One.
“I’m just not used to asking for help,” Jennifer Snyder said, again crediting Wilson and other neighbors for their outreach.
The Snyder family’s GoFundMe page can be found at http://bitly.ws/AiSc.
